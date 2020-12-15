BOAZ — Brenda D. Lanham, 68, of Boaz, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three children, Helen Wright, Cira Blondell, and Charles Bunyan; seven siblings, Terri Nordstrom, Dwain Medley, Michael Medley, Michelle Toy, Francis Fargo, Louise Fargo, and Annabelle Frey; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding he in death are parents, Jack Brown and Dorothia Morgan; and one daughter, Eileen Marie Ridner.
Per her wishes, She will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
