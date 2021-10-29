Amber Harned, a pharmacy operations manager at Baptist Health Paducah, was “very aware” during Breast Cancer Awareness Month last October.
After all, she had gotten a diagnosis that no one ever wants to get.
Harned underwent a bilateral mastectomy in October 2020 and thought it was prophylactic surgery at the time, meaning it would help lower her chances of developing cancer. She had a mammogram earlier in July that revealed a suspicious spot. It came after she was diagnosed years before with carcinoma in situ, prompting her to get mammograms every six months.
“Well, unfortunately, it came back invasive cancer,” she told The Sun.
“After the diagnosis, of course, you’re all of the things. You have to go through all of the tests, and all the diagnostics and staging — all of those things. It’s just a lot. I had to have a lymph node biopsy as well. That came back negative, so that was good.”
As one expects, there were a lot of emotions that came with Harned’s initial diagnosis, including shock and disbelief, as well as devastation. There was a lot of worry too, ranging from “What’s going to happen?” and “How is my family going to be affected?” to “What is my treatment going to be like?”
“But there, overall, is really a sense of peace. It was really like ‘OK, well this is what I have. These are the cards that I have been dealt, so let’s just take care of it and move on,’ ” she said.
“You have all of those emotions, but there’s this underlying peace of ‘OK, this is all going to be fine. We’re just going to work through it. There’s treatments. Everything else is just small.’ But then, you have those days where you just can’t even get out of bed because you’re just emotionally wore out.”
However, diagnosis is just one part of the overall journey.
Harned said she experienced some complications and “setbacks” to where she didn’t start a chemotherapy regimen until January, and then her body didn’t respond well to it. She later found herself at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, to get a new treatment plan, which started in May.
“In the middle of all that, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in November, so I was diagnosed in October and my mom was diagnosed in November,” she said. “It’s just been a long complicated road for me in particular — not necessarily for my mom. Hers was more straightforward.”
She’s not aware of a single other case of breast cancer in their family, outside of herself and her mother. There hadn’t been a familial history until them, and Harned encourages BRCA (breast cancer gene) testing for those interested in having that done.
As for treatment, Harned has three more infusions to do and then she will have another year of oral chemotherapy. Her prognosis is good. She’s gotten her tests, lab work, procedures and infusions done at the Baptist Health campus, and voiced appreciation for the care and support she’s received.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place to receive my treatment and I just feel so fortunate and so blessed to be able to have all of my treatments and procedures and everything done around my family here at Baptist,” she added. “They just do a great job.”
Now a year later, during another Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Harned stressed the importance of doing self-exams and getting mammograms.
“OK, so I’m 47. Did I ever think that anything like this was going to happen to me? No, I didn’t, and that’s probably the way most women feel,” she said.
She put it simply: Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a month to raise awareness that “it is out there” and it can happen to anyone.
“Do your self-exams and, if you don’t know how, have your OB-GYN teach you how,” she said. “Get your mammograms, if you’re of age, and just keep up. Keep up with that stuff and if there’s anything that’s suspicious, get it taken care of immediately.”
