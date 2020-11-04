Local businessman George Bray was surrounded by family, loyal supporters and lots of confetti Tuesday night, as they all celebrated his decisive election to be the next mayor of Paducah.
“I want our residents to know that I’m going to work hard to make good decisions,” Bray told The Sun. “I’m going to listen intently to all of our citizens. I’m going to pull our team of commissioners together to make decisions about the most important things that Paducah needs to address.”
The victory concludes a year-long campaign that officially launched in late October 2019, when Bray threw his hat into the ring against an incumbent, Mayor Brandi Harless, and longtime city commissioner, Richard Abraham.
He went on to receive the most votes in June’s primary election and then tallied 6,250 votes, or 62.43%, in Tuesday’s general election. His opponent, Abraham, received 3,761 votes, or 37.57%, according to unofficial totals released Tuesday night by the McCracken County Clerk’s Office.
There are around 800 mail-in absentee ballots still out, but the difference in the amount of votes confirm Bray’s victory. Meanwhile, write-in mayoral candidate Dujuan Thomas’ final vote total is expected Friday evening.
Abraham wished Bray and the city commission well.
“They got a plate full of issues to work through and it’s going to take a collective effort to get that done and I’ve enjoyed my time on the commission since 2008,” he told The Sun.
Abraham, who’s wrapping up his sixth consecutive term as commissioner, weighed in on another run for city office in the future.
“That’s not up to me,” he said. “I got asked that question earlier tonight and the only thing you control is the moment right now. I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m a citizen of this city. I love this city and anything that I can do to help us move to what we need to be, I’m willing to do it.”
Starting in January 2021, Bray will take office as mayor and work alongside a mostly new city commission. His excitement was evident Tuesday, during a celebration held at his Lone Oak Road home, where his wife, Angela Bray, children, siblings, campaign manager Cindy Butterbaugh and others gathered.
His wife and Butterbaugh both expressed their support for him.
“I’m very proud of him,” Angela Bray said. “He has worked really, really hard to get here and he loves Paducah and I really think that he’s going to make a great mayor. He will do the best for Paducah. He will have Paducah’s best interests at heart when he makes any decisions that he makes.”
Butterbaugh echoed the sentiment, adding that Bray worked “very, very hard,” knocked on doors and did his research.
“I really respect him for that and I think Paducah is fortunate that he chose to run for mayor,” she said.
Bray shared that his priorities include looking at the city budget, making a decision on the recreation/aquatic center project, infrastructure and more.
“We’ve got $20 million dollars sitting in a bank account,” he said, referring to bonds sold for the recreation/aquatic center project.
“First thing we have to do is make a decision about the aquatic center which was paused, so we’ll need to come together and the commission will need to make a decision on that. But assuming that, that decision is permanently tabled, then we’ll have to decide how we’re going to spend that $20 million dollars and there’s a lot of needs.”
He cited a need to focus on neighborhood redevelopment.
“We’ve got a lot of people on the Southside of Paducah — that I’ve talked a lot about — that are counting on us to make a difference out there and to turn around the decline in the Southside,” he added.
Bray also voiced his “sincere appreciation” for Paducah residents who showed confidence in him. He guaranteed local residents that he will work hard, “lead with transparency” and make the best decisions he can.
“I feel like that we put a good plan together to campaign and we executed that plan and the citizens of Paducah bought into my message, bought into what I want to accomplish and so, I’m elated at the opportunity,” Bray said.
“I’m confident that I can pull us all together to make the right decisions for all citizens of Paducah — not just a select few, but all citizens of Paducah. Because one of the things that I like to say is: ‘In order for Paducah to do well, we all need to do well.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.