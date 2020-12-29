George Bray became Paducah’s 40th mayor Monday during an inauguration ceremony at City Hall, the culmination of a 13-month campaign in his first bid for public office.
“Paducah is truly at a crossroads, and I pledge intently to listen to the community, take on our most challenging issues and lead with conviction,” said Bray. “Under my leadership, the city will provide citizens with more ways than ever to stay informed as we redesign and launch an enhanced communication approach. We are all here for a reason.
“Paducah’s a great place to live, a great place to raise a family, and a safe place to enjoy life. All of us should be proud of the community that we call home, but we cannot stand still ... we cannot shrink our way to greatness. We must grow, and we must move out of our comfort zone to do so. We must make investments for the benefit of future generations.”
Bray will be working with the city’s 43rd commission, whose members — Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Carol Gault — also took the oath of office in the ceremony, which was livestreamed. Only family members and a few guests were allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Wilson was re-elected in November to her fifth term on the commission.
“Our community, like others across this country, has many opportunities in front of us. And, I say opportunities when I could say challenges, but we’re going to look at these and take these on as opportunities for us,” she said. “We’re all going to do all we can can to push for a rapid recovery response from this pandemic. We want to build up our local economy, strengthen our businesses and move forward to grow this great community.”
As a first-time commissioner, Henderson said his primary goal is to “foster community inclusiveness in the decision-making process of the commission. To that end I wish to be strong voice for all citizens of Paducah and I ask my fellow citizens to walk with me, to challenge me, to ask questions of me and to make respectful suggestions to me.
“It is my desire to lead. I pledge to work hard every day to ensure that you’re not disappointed and make sure that Paducah remains the greatest city in the world,” he said.
Guess said he was humbled “to have another chance (to serve). It’s been 14 years and I’m honored. I can promise every citizen that I love Paducah. I promise no matter what decision, no matter how big or how small, I’m giving my whole heart. I’m talking to God every day and I will do my best to represent the citizens of Paducah.”
Gault, also a former commissioner, said she was also looking forward to serving with the new administration.
“It’s coming together and it’s going to be a great board. I think we have a lot of opportunity that lies ahead of us and we’re all going to do that hard work,” she said. “To the citizens, it’s been a privilege to serve before and I’m looking forward to doing that again ... it was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.”
The new administration officially begins on Jan. 1 with the first commission meeting on Jan. 12.
Following the ceremony, Bray said he was anxious to begin.
“I’m having budget discussions tomorrow (Tuesday), so I’m already getting started,” the mayor said. “I want to hit the ground running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.