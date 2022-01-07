Collaboration was a repeated theme at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jan. 6 Power in Partnership breakfast as leaders from Paducah and McCracken County spoke about their governments’ accomplishments in 2021, goals for 2022 and how the city and county have worked together on some missions.
Paducah Mayor George Bray reflected on the city’s accomplishments and his experience during his first year of office. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke about some of the county’s accomplishments over the last year and projects that could impact the area moving forward.
Both Bray and Clymer highlighted projects the city and county have worked together on, including the new terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport, the joint 911 communications service system improvement project, and the Greenway Sports Complex project.
“[The Greenway Sports Complex] will be the crown jewel of the county as well as the entire region,” Clymer said.
The topic of economic development within the city and county came up often. Clymer and Bray both highlighted the Triple Rail Mega-Site as a potential location to attract industries to the area. Bray said the site has access to the Ohio River and three railways, and is situated close to Interstate 24. Clymer said the state has agreed to construct “heavy road access” to this site.
While still tight-lipped — because of confidentiality agreements — about exactly which industries were eyeing McCracken County as a potential site to bring business, Clymer said the county was among the top choices for several large industrial projects. He expects the county will land “at least one or more” of these projects, which may come with a large number of high-paying jobs. Bray said any project that is brought into the county would “benefit the city greatly.”
“Any one of these projects is gonna energize and transform our county into a regional powerhouse,” Clymer said.
Bray also noted a new industry coming to Paducah: cryptocurrency. Two companies are in the process of relocating to the city and will provide some new job opportunities, Bray said.
One area the city is focusing on, Bray said, is development in Southside neighborhoods. About one-third of the city’s acreage is in the Southside. Bray highlighted The Dunlap Project, a $14.6 million renovation at the old Walter C. Jetton Junior High School building that broke ground this past August, as an example of how the city is focusing long-term on economic and neighborhood development in the Southside. Bray said the project could be a “cornerstone for the beginning of development for the Southside.”
Looking forward to 2022, Bray said some of the items he and the city commission would consider include curbside recycling expansion, trail system expansion opportunities and the release of a new city service request app.
