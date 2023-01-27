Paducah chef Sara Bradley, owner of the freight house in downtown Paducah, is returning to the culinary competition series “Top Chef” to compete against chefs from around the world in the show’s 20th season for the show’s World All-Stars title.
Bradley first appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef” on its 16th season, which aired in 2018 and 2019, and finished first runner-up on the Kentucky-themed season.
The new season will premiere on Bravo on March 9 at 8 p.m. CT, and new episodes will premiere every Thursday at 8 p.m. CT after that. New episodes are available the next day on Peacock.
This upcoming season of “Top Chef” features 16 “cheftestants,” including Bradley, from “Top Chef” iterations around the globe. Competitors on this season all either won or were finalists in their respective seasons.
Bradley is one of four chefs from the United States who will compete on this season of “Top Chef.” Other countries represented in this season include France, Brazil, Lebanon, Germany, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Spain, Mexico and Poland.
This season, featuring the shows World All-Stars, brings the competing chefs to London to battle it out in the kitchen with various challenges, with the “cheftestants” vying for the ultimate World All-Stars title. The grand finale takes place in Paris. This season is the first time the flagship edition of “Top Chef” has gone abroad for an entire season.
The winning chef will be crowned “Top Chef” World All-Star. Additionally, the winner will receive a grand prize of $250,000 provided by the Saratoga Brand, a feature in Food & Wine and an appearance at the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado.
“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, along with head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, are returning for Season 20. Other judges from the show’s international versions, along with renowned culinary experts from around the globe, will also be appearing throughout the season.
“Top Chef’s” companion web series “Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen” will return for its 12th season on March 16. On “Last Chance Kitchen,” eliminated chefs will go head-to-head to try to cook their way back into the main competition. New episodes will be available on bravotv.com every after the conclusion of “Top Chef.”
