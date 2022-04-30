Baptist Health Paducah’s Wound Care Center received the Center of the Year Award from Healogics, a company that provides advanced wound care treatment equipment.
Baptist Health Paducah was one of four wound care centers out of over 600 centers across the nation to receive the award. The center also won this award in 2019.
Centers were evaluated on metrics like healing outcomes and patient satisfaction among other metrics.
“We all work hard here, and we try to be extremely patient-focused so we can get the best outcomes for those patients,” Jamie Ehling, Wound Care department director, told The Sun. “I think that’s what the award actually says, is that we’re giving the very best care that we can here.”
Baptist Health Paducah interim President Matt Bailey said the hospital is proud of the wound care staff.
“The Center of the Year award demonstrates a commitment to the highest standard of care for every patient who enters the door,” Bailey said in a press release.
Ehling said Baptist Health Paducah’s Wound Care Center, which opened in March 2016, serves patients with acute wound injuries, like treating burn victims from the emergency department, and chronic wounds, or wounds that have not healed in a month or more. Some of the conditions specialists often see in the wound care include diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, bone infections and delayed radiation injuries.
Patients that Ehling said doctors see in the wound care center may have chronic conditions like diabetes or obesity that may make the wound healing process more difficult for primary care physicians. As a result, patients who are in need of more advanced wound healing options can seek treatment at wound care centers.
For example, Ehling highlighted the wound care center’s specialized and advanced wound dressing, which goes beyond the standard bandages and casts. Some of these dressings are not often available at primary care physician offices, but Ehling said wound care centers are able to offer a wider range of dressing to give a patient the best treatment.
The most advanced technology available in Baptist Health Paducah’s Wound Care Center is the hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment, used for a small% of patients with more severe conditions or wounds. Ehling said the patient is in a chamber for about 90 minutes, and the chamber surrounds the patient with 100% oxygen to assist the wound healing process. Patients typically receive the treatment five days a week for about eight weeks.
Baptist Health Paducah’s Wound Care Center also offers services like negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting and bio-engineered skin substitutes.
Ehling said the wound care center sees about 800 new patients each year in addition to patients with ongoing treatment. She said the need for wound centers will continue to grow, as there are about seven million people in the United States have chronic wounds, and conditions like diabetes and obesity still prevalent among the general population.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.