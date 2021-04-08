The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah has reopened and will begin its after-school program on Monday, a companion program to the club’s tutoring program.
The after-school program will include a multimedia program — that includes music production, photography and videography — as well as a Triple Play sports program, a Positive Action curriculum, a Smart Moves curriculum and a Kentucky Kids tutoring program.
For the time being, it is open to students in grades 1 through 5, with the hope of opening to more students in the future.
The hours for the tutoring program are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and the hours for the after-school program are from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The club staff will follow COVID guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Starting out, there will be no more than 40 kids in the building for the first two weeks,” Neal Clark, the organization’s executive director, said. “Then, when we get the high school students in, we can have an additional 40.”
Clark said that the Boys and Girls Club is doing an enrollment for the after-school program.
“We have a selection process,” he said. “It’s going to be first come, first served if you are already a member. If you’re not a member, you have to apply through the application.
“People need to call and make an appointment to be put on the list, and we’re going to go through and verify everybody by Friday.”
Those who are interested in their students taking part in the Boys and Girls Club’s after-school program should call the club at 270-444-9124.
“We’ll do our tutoring for virtual students in the morning from 9 to 12:30,” Clark said. “Then, we take some time to clean up the rooms, and we come back in the afternoon and will do our after-school program.
“We’ll do our tutoring, then come back and do our Positive Action to address the social and emotional well-being for the kids. We’ll do some activities on Smart Moves, different things about drug prevention and health and wellness.”
Another program to be found at the club is Ultimate Journey, which teaches life skills.
Clark said the programs will be a breath of fresh air after having the club programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s kind of fun — it really is,” he said. “We’ve been down for so long because of COVID, but now, we are at the opportunity to open back up and get a sense of normalcy and see the kids.”
The Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club is also seeking youth development professionals and counselors to help with its after-school program, its tutoring program and upcoming summer elite camp.
Candidates should be 18 or older with a high school diploma, a genuine love for children and be able to pass a background check.
The club is also looking for junior staff. Candidates are age 16 to 18, should be a junior or senior in high school and possess a genuine interest in working with children.
All applicants should print out the application available at ocbg.club, fill it out and return it to the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club at 2956 Park Ave., Paducah, KY 42001.
