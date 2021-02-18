MAYFIELD — A man who forced his way into an occupied home last year pleaded guilty to imprisonment and drug related charges on Monday.
Keon Boyd pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-first offense (Class D felonies); first-degree flee/evade police (Class D felony); first-degree unlawful imprisonment (Class D felony); and first-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony). He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The above charges are related to Boyd’s run-ins with law enforcement over last year.
In January 2020, Boyd and an unknown female forced their way into an occupied home, looking for an acquaintance that lived there. When other occupants informed them that the acquaintance wasn’t home, Boyd and the female allegedly forced their way into that person’s bedroom and began stealing items from the residence.
Boyd also allegedly forced one of the male occupants at gunpoint to help carry items out of the home. Later, law enforcement located Boyd hiding in the closet of a residence on Housman Street.
He would be arrested again over the summer when authorities sought him for bail jumping. On July 2, Graves and McCracken County sheriff’s detectives located Boyd driving in the area of Boaz. He immediately tried to flee by speeding through a residential yard, but struck a mobile home with his vehicle.
Inside and outside his car, detectives located illegal drug items, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm gun.
Two other men also pleaded guilty on Monday. Taylor West will be sentenced to five years for two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Class D felonies), and Henry Brown will be sentenced to two years for first-degree sexual abuse (Class D felony).
West’s and Brown’s sentence hearings are scheduled for March 16 and April 12, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.