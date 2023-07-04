Brian Bowland has been selected as chief operations officer for McCracken County Public Schools, as officially announced Monday by the schools.

According to a MCPS news release, Bowland has worked in McCracken County Schools since 1998, having most recently served as the director of pupil personnel since 2014. Before that, he was the assistant principal at Heath Middle School for four years. Before his time at Heath Middle, Bowland was a teacher at the alternative school for three years, economics and government teacher at Reidland High School for eight years, and social studies teacher at Heath Middle.

