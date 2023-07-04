Brian Bowland has been selected as chief operations officer for McCracken County Public Schools, as officially announced Monday by the schools.
According to a MCPS news release, Bowland has worked in McCracken County Schools since 1998, having most recently served as the director of pupil personnel since 2014. Before that, he was the assistant principal at Heath Middle School for four years. Before his time at Heath Middle, Bowland was a teacher at the alternative school for three years, economics and government teacher at Reidland High School for eight years, and social studies teacher at Heath Middle.
The news release added that the chief operations officer role is a new position for the district for this school year, overseeing district operational departments, including facilities, transportation, food service, pupil personnel and safe schools.
“Mr. Bowland has been a great employee and leader in the district for many years,” MCPS Superintendent Josh Hunt said, in the news release. “His experiences in school and district-level leadership make him a perfect fit for this position. I believe the skills he possesses will move our district forward in being much more operationally efficient, ultimately affecting the quality of instruction for our students.”
The news release said Bowland holds a B.S. in History, a M.A. and Rank I in school administration and School Superintendent Certification from Murray State University.
“The operations of a district plays a key role in providing students a safe and efficient learning environment,” Bowland said, in the news release. “I’m excited about the opportunity to utilize my experiences and knowledge that I’ve gained while being employed by McCracken County Schools in order to continue building on our great tradition of education.”
