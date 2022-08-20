PADNWS-08-20-22 ODRS BOWFIN - PHOTO

The bowfin’s long dorsal fin is the characteristic that typically first gives away its identity.

 Contributed

Most fishermen hereabouts have never caught a dinosaur, yet many of them may have tussled with a leftover from the Jurassic Period when the tyrannosaurs roamed.

There is a fish out there that rates the title of living fossil as the only surviving member of a family that dates back 180 million years or so. This primitive critter, largely consistent since the time that pterodactyls were flying overhead, is the bowfin.

