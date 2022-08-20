Most fishermen hereabouts have never caught a dinosaur, yet many of them may have tussled with a leftover from the Jurassic Period when the tyrannosaurs roamed.
There is a fish out there that rates the title of living fossil as the only surviving member of a family that dates back 180 million years or so. This primitive critter, largely consistent since the time that pterodactyls were flying overhead, is the bowfin.
This ancient remnant is scientifically Amia calva, but colloquially known as grinnel, grendel, dogfish, mudfish or, oddly, cypress trout. (They are not troutlike.) More commonly, somewhere between scientific and folksy, the fish is properly called bowfin.
It is a stout tubular-shaped fish found in many waters of eastern North America, but especially adapted to the southeastern U.S. in sluggish streams and backwaters. Throughout big river drainages in our part of the world, bowfin occupy the sloughs and swampy waters of oxbow lakes in force.
The bowfin’s most striking characteristic may be its top or dorsal fin that runs more than half the length of its upper body, concluding near a rounded tail. Maybe that fin has some connection with the bowfin of its name.
This fish is mostly olive greenish with a lighter underbelly. It has a stout, scaleless head with two somewhat catfishy (but shorter) barbels on its face.
The males of the species develop a black spot with a yellowish or orange border by the upper forward edge of the tail. Females, which grow larger, are without the black spot.
Bowfin caught in clearer water environments are said to be more mottled between olive and lighter colors. That trend toward bolder markings in clearer water is shared with other species, too.
If you are fishing and you hook one of these things, something you should know in advance is that you don’t lip-land them like is common with, say, largemouth bass. That is because bowfin have jaws lined with sharp conical teeth. You don’t stick a thumb in there unless you want it bitten and shredded.
Bowfin probably average 18 to 24 inches in length, weighing something less than 5 pounds — but that’s just average, mind you. They can live to be well more than 10 years old — some say much older — and they add size each year. They can top 30 inches in length and 20 pounds in weight.
Something like half a lifetime ago, Kentucky’s state record for bowfin was relatively tiny, probably because most people regard them as trash fish and take no pride in catching a big one. I felt sorry for the under-represented bowfin and submitted first one, then another larger one to establish at least a respectable state record.
I left it at 7 pounds, 11 ounces at the time. Since then, others have put it at the level it deserves to be. The current Kentucky record bowfin is listed at 15.08 pounds. That fish, from the Green River, was caught in 1999.
The world record bowfin is a 21-pound, 8-ounce fish caught in Minnesota in 1980. I’m confident that there are bowfin out there somewhere that could rub the record holder’s nose in the mud.
These are rough, tough fish, probably harrowing to most smaller aquatic life wherever they swim. Bowfin are voracious ambush predators. They eat other fish, crayfish, reptiles, amphibians — whatever will fit into the mouth.
A hefty bowfin is a load when it piles onto a bait or lure offered up by an angler. They are famous for tearing up tackle and trashing the inside of boats into which they might be hauled.
The fight a bowfin puts up on the other end of a line may be the best thing about them from the human perspective. They have moves and the stamina that generally overshadow most game fish.
However, bowfin have the reputation of being icky as a food fish. The taste is described as muddy at best. It is said to start off as sub-standard when fresh and grows worse with time, not freezing well.
Neither are bowfin appreciated as neighbors of other game fish. As brutal predators, they do eat their share of small bass, crappie, bluegill, etc. I don’t know if they have any significant impact on other species, but fishermen tend to quickly shift their allegiance to preferred species.
One thing for which we ought to give credit to bowfin is their ability to survive in circumstances that kill other fish. They are made to endure in murky, shallow waters where high temperatures reduce the oxygen content to intolerable for most.
A bowfin has a hole card to play when oxygen levels go south. It surfaces and sucks air into its gas/air bladder, that internal pocket that helps most fish with their equilibrium. The air bladder serves as a de facto lung for a bowfin. It absorbs oxygen there when there is not enough in the water to obtain through its gills.
During droughty times, it can survive in little water. Or maybe no water?
There is an account of a farmer tilling a field where flood waters backed up a few weeks previously. In a muddy little pocket of moist soil from which the flooding long had withdrawn, he found a bowfin — still alive.
That kind of endurance clues us in on how a fish that shared space with wading dinosaurs could still be with us today.
