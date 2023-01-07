With firearms deer hunting concluded, only the dregs of archery and crossbow seasons remain to push the 2022-23 whitetail harvest further over an above-average finish.
Kentucky’s free youth deer hunting weekend on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day last week represented the last gun whitetail pursuits of the hunting year. Warmer than usual but scattered icky weather with rainfall may have curtailed some participation. Nonetheless, adult-supervised kids younger than 16 added a fair number of deer to the multi-season running total.
Early this week, the all-seasons, all-weapons deer harvest for the 2022-23 hunting year stood right at 141,400 of the venison critters. That, according to my dubious Reidland math, is roughly the same as Kentucky’s average total deer harvest over the previous 10 years.
That 10-year average is skewed somewhat higher than what might be expected because of the all-time record deer harvest of 155,730 taken during the 2015-16 hunting year.
Actually, if Kentucky archery and crossbow hunters were to take no more whitetails through the end of those seasons, Jan. 16, the 2022-23 harvest as it stands today would be better than those of six, possibly even seven of the past 10 years.
This year’s harvest is a significant turnaround from that of last year’s 132,328, which was the lowest since hunters recorded 131,395 back in the 2012-13 season.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say this year’s resurgence has been led by bumper production during the modern firearms season, during which hunter’s checked in 102,324 whitetails. Also, early season archery hunters put the rebound in motion with an increased harvest in September and October, KDFWR spokesmen say.
Thus far, western Kentucky’s Christian County is leading all others in harvest. Hunters in Christian had taken more than 3,400 deer earlier this week. That was about 100 more than had been Tele-checked by hunters in Hardin County, last year’s top producing county.
Broken down on a county basis, the increased harvest level across the board is apparent. During 2021-22, hunters topped 2,000 deer taken in 14 counties. So far in this hunting year, the 2,000-plus deer harvest plateau already has been achieved in 19 counties, and others are knocking at that door.
Bowhunters and crossbow-wielding hunters have 10 more days to adjust this year’s deer harvest upward. As always, weather conditions over these waning days of the seasons figure heavily into results. Favorable conditions could see late hunts produce several hundred more deer, while participation and successes are especially vulnerable to extreme cold and/or nasty weather.
There are some folks who still use natural trees for Christmas trees, and now that the Christmas season is long over, some of those trees are just lying around in people’s yards as organic trash. That may seem a little, well, trashy, but it’s really OK.
Those now-deposed spruce, pine or fir holiday trees can still serve an ecologically sound purpose. Rather than being refuse, a dead evergreen of this sort can become wildlife habitat. Make sure all ornaments, tinsel and other synthetic stuff is removed, then just chunk the tree out there somewhere that critters can make use of it.
If you have some rural, farm or woodsy acreage, the tree can go most anywhere it is out of your way. In a more “cleaner” suburban area, just place the tree in a back corner of the yard where it won’t seem so junky and, long term, won’t interfere with mowing and such.
Dead and gradually decomposing tree matter, especially evergreens, creates immediate habitat for birds and small critters like cottontail rabbits. These little creatures need cover, especially overhead cover, where they can shelter from predators. Birds will find low roosts in there and bunnies and such will hunker with branches above them to rest with respite from owls and hawks.
Recycling a yule tree by just stashing it in the backyard isn’t the neatest thing you can do, but it does make more environmental sense than taking up landfill space with that tree.
Former Christmas trees of the natural variety also work well as fish habitat, too. It’s a long-established ritual of, for instance, crappie anglers to weight and sink Christmas trees along with other forms of waste wood during the winter to create enhanced fishing holes for later.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources typically places a variety of materials as fish attractors in Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley and other public fishing waters each year. This time around, the only listed location for collecting donated natural Christmas trees is the KDFWR’s First District Fisheries office at Murray.
For more information on Christmas tree collection, fish attractors and individuals’ contributions to wildlife habitat, sleuth out those topics on the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
In the wake of heavy rains earlier this week, the Land Between the Lakes put the pause on visitation to two popular areas, the Elk & Bison Prairie and the Turkey Bay Off-Road Vehicle Area.
Runoff from heavy rain flooded creek crossing and drainage areas in the drive-through Elk & Bison Prairie, while sodden soil from the abundant precipitation made the backcountry ORV riding areas at Turkey Bay overly vulnerable to damage.
Since that time, one or both of those closings may be resolved — or maybe not. Check in on the website www.landbetweenthelakes.gov (check under “Alerts”) or phone 800-525-7077 before visiting these sites.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
