The Post 68 Baseball “Champions Giving Back” fundraising event is sponsoring a bourbon-tasting event Thursday at Eddy Creek Marina Resort.
“The Spirit of Kentucky Bourbon Tasting at the Creek” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the resort at 7612 Ky. 93 south of Eddyville.
Tickets are $68 per couple and $35 for individuals, and are on sale at Nonnie’s Place, Payroll Vault and Eddy Creek Marina.
This event and other fundraising events surrounding “Champions Giving Back” will benefit The Cullan Brown Foundation, Nonnie’s Place, the Wounded Warrior Project, Lara’s Celebration and The V Foundation.
“We’ve sent out well over 500 invitations,” said Champions Giving Back coordinator Greg Vincent in late April. “We expect a lot of people. They will be able to taste the bourbon from different distilleries. We’ll also have entertainment, so that’s going to be a big night.
“We’ve done our own private label bourbon; it’s called Post 68 Baseball Bourbon. And, we can’t sell it; we’re giving it away — for a donation.”
Post 68 Baseball Bourbon can be obtained for donations of $168 for the large bottles and $100.68 for the smaller bottles.
Champions Giving Back is in its second year. The fundraising event began last year when the American Legion Post 68 baseball team held an alumni tournament and other fundraisers. It raised $22,000 to benefit the family of Owen Matthews, a native of Lyon County who died last November at the age of 11 from a rare form of cancer.
This year, Post 68 wants to raise at least $100,000 to benefit the six charitable organizations.
At the heart of this year’s event is the Chappell Allen baseball invitational featuring eight American Legion teams from five states. The invitational will be held June 17-20 at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville — including teams from Mayfield, Eddyville, Madisonville and Frankfort.
