Bourbon distillery makes Fulton County its home

HICKMAN — While the Bourbon Trail normally doesn’t stray too far from Kentucky’s Golden Triangle, a new Fulton County venture is hoping to bring the booze biz to far western Kentucky for the foreseeable future.
The newly in-business Jackson Purchase Distillery is housed in an unused facility off Highway 125 South outside of Hickman, where another group of investors attempted to start a distillery several years ago.
Fulton native Lloyd Jones, JPD’s president and CEO, saw the potential of this facility and teamed up with a small staff and a management group to acquire it for $8.76 million in April. The group immediately began an expansion project — making it around a $10 million investment — to increase its production capacity to use the business as a contracted production and aging distillery for other businesses.
“Brand development is very expensive and very long term. There’s plenty of demand out there for the labels that exist today,” Jones said. “What we’re doing is working with those people that are seeking bourbon because of the shortage of manufacturing means they just can’t produce enough.”
David Salmon, JPD’s COO, has worked in bourbon for more than three decades, primarily with Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill, and he sees a big opportunity to fill a hole in the “booming” industry that has seen the number of distilleries explode from approximately 40 in 2008 to more than 2,000 now as the demand for Kentucky bourbon increases across the nation and world.
“The expansion of distilleries and the volume of production that’s going on now is unprecedented but the growth of the category on the consumer side has been averaging between 5 and 6%% a year, which has fueled that growth,” Salmon said. “We’re going to have to see huge production increases over what we’re seeing now and you can see that in people like Brown Foreman, Heaven Hill and Sazerac and what they’re investing in the Kentucky market to achieve that.
“That benefits us because the number of distilleries that are supplying those smaller companies that don’t have production facilities are having a hard time finding one.”
That’s where the Jackson Purchase Distillery steps in.
They’ve assembled a crack distilling team in a unique facility outfitted with a 100% copper column still that’s supplied by a well atop a limestone aquifer, which is highly valued in the bourbon industry.
Jackson Purchase’s master distiller Craig Beam, who has family ties to the founders of both the Jim Beam and Heaven Hill distilleries, worked as the master distiller for Heaven Hill for several years before retiring a few years back. He’s now back in the saddle with Jackson Purchase.
His assistant master distiller, Terry Ballard, worked for Kentucky Bourbon Distillers in Bardstown overseeing the operations for the distilling of Willett’s bourbon for 10 years before making the jump to Jackson Purchase.
Multiple mash bills — the mixture of grains of which a whiskey consists — that reflect the style of bourbon and rye typically produced in Kentucky will be offered by the company, though they will also consider custom bills for larger production runs. Ballard and Beam plan to locally source as much of the labor and ingredients in the bourbon as they can.
“We’re going to buy everything we can locally. Every bushel of corn we can get, any of the wheat products we use,” Ballard said. “We’re going to hire probably 20-plus people by the time we’re done so it’ll be a pretty good size operation for the area.”
Though expansion efforts are currently under way — their capacity is going from 6,000 to 10,000 barrels per year this summer with eight new fermenters expected to take it to as much as 30,000 barrels sometime this winter — Jones and Salmon already have contracts on the books and the first barrel should be rolling to the rickhouse by mid-July.
In all, the project is ahead of schedule despite COVID-19-caused delays and Jones is very happy with how his group has been able to work with local and state officials to bring this industry to far western Kentucky.
“We’ve been able to pick it up pretty quickly and move forward. The state of Kentucky, Fulton County and the city of Hickman have all been extraordinarily helpful, and in fact so have people in the industry all around the state,” he said. “Everybody in the distillery industry is anxious to see everybody succeed in selling Kentucky bourbon.”
Mark Welch, the president of the Fulton-Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership, was very excited when he was first approached about the project because of the previous attempts at a distillery there and the potential the business brings to the region.
“I think it’s a smart business model. It’s expensive to create, develop and market a brand. They’ve taken that expense and liability out of the question,” Welch said. “These guys are well capitalized and they’ve got a good business and management plan. I have a very high degree of confidence that they are going to do well initially and have ongoing success.”
More details about Jackson Purchase Distillery were announced in a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office in late May. Beshear called the project “yet another win for its signature bourbon industry and for our state’s post-pandemic economy.”
Multiple incentives were approved for the company, as well, including a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) to encourage investment and job growth. This could enable the company to receive up to $1 million in tax incentives based on its job creation and position retention and pay.
Additionally, the distillery can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network, effectively receiving no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.
Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin expressed great anticipation for the business making his county its home.
“We are very excited that Jackson Purchase Distillery has made the decision to invest in Fulton County,” Martin said in the news release. “We look forward to a lasting relationship with this new industry and wish them the best of luck in this venture.”
Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton is encouraged by this development.
“We are looking forward to the positive effects the job creation will have in the city as well as Fulton County,” Carlton said. “With Kentucky bourbon having a long history, we look forward to adding to that history while having bourbons available with hometown roots.”
