With the announced retirement of Sheriff Matt Carter at the end of the year, both candidates for McCracken County sheriff in the Republican primary are not incumbents.
Ryan Norman and Wes Orazine will appear on the ballot in the May 17 primary election.
Norman is the chief deputy of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
“That is the No. 2 position, so I’m day-in and day-out with Sheriff Carter, doing everything that a sheriff does but sign the checks, basically,” he said. “He works with me on the budget all the way down to the daily operations.
“I love law enforcement, and I love our community, and I love the people that work for the sheriff’s office. They’re a family. Many times — weeks, months — I spend more time either with the sheriff’s office or the community than I do my family.”
Norman has been with the sheriff’s office since October 2009 and has served with the drug division and as a firearms instructor. He was a special deputy to the U.S. Marshal in 2017, promoted to detective captain in 2018 and was made chief deputy in January 2020.
He earned the MCSO Meritorious Service Medal with Valor.
Norman served with the Paducah Police Department from 2006 to 2009 and was a military police team leader from 2004 to 2006, having served as a security forces team leader from 2003 to 2004.
He also served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009.
“My heart is with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I have seen how (former) Sheriff (Jon) Hayden raised the standards of the sheriff’s office and how Sheriff Carter has continued to, how we keep starting new programs, and the professionalism, in my opinion, has just tripled since I started there.
“I want to keep that going. The employees of the sheriff’s office have put their trust in me, and I don’t take that lightly.”
Norman said he would like to do more to stop internet crimes and crimes against children.
“One of the things we’ve seen emerging over the past several years — and I saw this when I was a detective in the drug division and when I was a supervisor of juvenile investigations — is internet crimes and crimes against children,” he said.
“A goal of mine that we’re going to get done pretty soon if I get elected is dedicate at least one detective first and hopefully two to get extensive training in those types of crimes because it is a different genre.”
Orazine was recruited to the Marine Corps in 1994 and applied to be a military police officer, which he served as for six years. He was active in the Marine Corps Guard and was called up to serve after 9/11 while he was in the police academy in Richmond, but did not have to go.
“I stayed where I was, which was probably a good thing,” he said. “I was able to finish my classes at the academy for the Paducah Police Department and come back here and serve the city.”
Orazine started his local police service in 2001, beginning as a street patrolman.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I liked being on the scene first. I felt like you were doing the most good by stopping whatever it was we were going to.”
Through his work with the street level narcotics team, he helped to identify areas in the city that were target areas for drug activity saying the drug of choice went from cocaine to methamphetamine.
“I was part of the team that actually got that down once we started doing the directed patrols and started hitting those target locations,” he said. “In 2005, it went to zero murders. I’m proud to see that maintained. I don’t think that the crime rate returned to that severity (before the crackdown) since then.”
Orazine was a field training officer for the new Paducah Police recruits and served in that capacity until 2007.
“I literally had a hand in training every recruit that was hired on and put out on the streets,” he said. “You look around and realize that, at some point, you’ve trained about 90% of the department, so it might be time to move on to something else.”
Orazine went to work with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team from 2007 to 2009.
Orazine was promoted to sergeant in the PPD in 2011, then promoted to captain in 2018. He retired from the Paducah Police Department in 2020 before working in the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Orazine said he was proud of his law enforcement experience.
“It’s more than just a badge to me,” he said. “It was never enough just to have the badge and go out there and answer the call. I wanted to help, and I always believe that if you’re capable of helping, you need to step up and help.”
Orazine said that one thing he wants to do as sheriff is have the department be accredited, which he said would provide a standard for the department to judge its own performance, provide accountability among personnel and reduce the amount of liability in the department.
“Law enforcement just kind of stays in your blood,” he said. “It’s hard to get away from.
“The sheriff’s office was pretty low in staff; it’s stays a revolving door over there. I’ve heard every (reason) from pay to the ‘good-ol’-boy’ system and people don’t want to stick around, but it’s hard to compete as an agency and bring in quality candidates when you can’t compete with the agency just a few blocks down the road.”
The Paducah Sun will be featuring candidates who are running for public office in McCracken County and who will be in contested primary races on Election Day, May 17, along with candidates who are running for state representative offices who will represent portions of McCracken County.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
