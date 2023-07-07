Fancy Farm

Then-U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker speaks to a divided crowd in August 2022 at the 142nd annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County. This year’s picnic is coming up soon, and both governor candidates have confirmed their attendance.

 DAVE THOMPSON | Sun file

Gov. Andy Beshear will speak at this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic, which was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman for the governor’s campaign.

In a reply to a text message inquiry, spokesman Alex Floyd said “I can confirm that AGB will be attending.” The governor’s opponent, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously confirmed that he will speak at the event scheduled for Aug. 5 in Fancy Farm. Democratic Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has not confirmed attendance. Cameron has until Aug. 8 to name his running mate.

