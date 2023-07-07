Gov. Andy Beshear will speak at this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic, which was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman for the governor’s campaign.
In a reply to a text message inquiry, spokesman Alex Floyd said “I can confirm that AGB will be attending.” The governor’s opponent, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously confirmed that he will speak at the event scheduled for Aug. 5 in Fancy Farm. Democratic Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has not confirmed attendance. Cameron has until Aug. 8 to name his running mate.
Known for Kentucky barbecue, games and sometimes heated political rhetoric, pundits describe the event as the “Super Bowl” of Kentucky politics. Many view the event as the unofficial kickoff of the general election campaign though both candidates have been running campaign advertising for months.
The picnic is held each year on the first Saturday in August. The major fundraiser for St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, this will be the 143rd time for the event. The event website describes the picnic as the “world’s largest one-day BBQ.” In addition to the political speeches, the event includes games for children, a raffle for a new vehicle and bingo. On Friday night, there will be one mile and 5K runs and a fish fry.
In recent years, the event has attracted limited participation from Democratic party candidates. Last year, just three participated in the political speeches, U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, 1st District Congressional Democratic nominee Jimmy Ausbrooks and Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge.
So far, others confirmed to appear this year are Republican candidate for Auditor Allison Ball, Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, Democratic Secretary of State candidate Buddy Wheatley, and Attorney General candidates for both parties — Republican Russell Coleman and Democrat Pam Stevenson. Still unconfirmed is Democratic auditor candidate Kim Reeder. Neither of the agriculture commissioner candidates — Republican Jonathan Shell and Democrat Sierra Enlow are scheduled.
A number of other politicians not on the November ballot will also attend.
A coin flip has traditionally determined which opposing candidates speak first.
