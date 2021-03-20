CALVERT CITY — Jackson Boone has done it again.
The Marshall County High School junior claimed the trifecta by winning his third American Legion National High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest at the state level on March 7. Boone, the son of Michael and Jill Boone of Calvert City, won the district and area contests earlier this year to advance to the state competition, held at Frankfort Legion Post 7 and was sponsored by the William A. Doyle American Legion Post 236 of Calvert City.
Boone said reaching the state level was a constant goal and helped him in each contest.
“After winning district, I had my eye on state and wanted to prepare and practice as if I was competing at state with every round. It was certainly a goal of mine headed into the competition,” he said.
Boone gave his speech on better government through people using the freedoms the U.S. Constitution provides citizens, then had to give a new speech on a new topic selected for the state meet.
“Every year they release a set of four assigned topics that have the possibility of being drawn. At state, the 22nd amendment was drawn which is about presidential term limits,” he said.
“I had a rough outline headed into the competition about the purpose behind the amendment and the example of George Washington, who almost placed his own form of informal term limit on the presidency,” Boone said. “I keep my main points in mind and then expand on that during the speech.”
A down side is that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the national contest has been canceled for 2021.
“I was very disappointed that the national competition was canceled, but the American Legion was generous enough to give all state winners an extra $5,000 to be placed in our scholarship fund for college,” Boone said.
He will also be able to compete again nest year and has set his sights high once more.
“I am planning on competing again next year … and my goal is to make it to nationals next year, as well,” Boone said.
All high school students under the age of 20 are eligible to compete in this American Legion National Scholarship Speech Contest. In order to receive information about next year’s contest, students may contact Mark Kennedy, Department Coordinator, at usmc1965@bellsouth.net. Complete rules for the contest can be obtained at www. kylegion.org.
