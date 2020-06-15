A unity march in downtown Paducah drew more than 200 people to the McCracken County Courthouse on Sunday to walk in and to hear from Charles Booker, a Democratic state representative from Louisville and candidate for Kentucky’s Democratic Senate nomination.
“You have shown a resolve and we are letting the country know what Kentucky is all about right now,” Booker said when speaking about recent demonstrations over police brutality and racism throughout the state. “We are showing the world what we can do when family stands up for and takes care of one another and leans in and loves and uplifts one another.”
Booker, a 35-year-old Louisville native, has been making waves in the media in recent weeks as he’s gained ground on Amy McGrath in the race for the Democratic nomination to face Mitch McConnell in November. The race for the Democratic nomination will be decided with June 23’s primary election.
Paducah resident Victoria Travis didn’t initially plan on attending Sunday but wound up bringing her high school-age daughter. She wanted to get a look at the candidate.
“I wanted the authenticity of Charles Booker and it was great to be able to witness it and hear him,” she said. “I wanted to see for myself and get a first hand account of who he is. He very much translates into someone that I want in a senator to represent me as a citizen of Kentucky.
“If ends up winning, (Booker) is going to be a history-maker.”
Booker also spoke about the gravity of the historical moment Sunday.
“This is a moment we can’t miss. If we step with resolve, every foot we put down is about a brighter day for Kentucky. It’s about justice,” he said. “Every time we open our mouth and every time we engage someone (and) everywhere we show up, if we do it intentionally to build a better commonwealth … we can do it.”
Booker elaborated on a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, “The moral arc of the universe bends towards justice.”
“We have to be the arc-benders,” he said. “What we are witnessing is that arc being bent in real time … and when we vote we’re going to put a big dent in that arc and we’re going to bend that bad boy in a historic way.”
After Booker’s initial speech, the crowd took to the street, marching from the courthouse to the Hotel Metropolitan — a local historical landmark just blocks away that once hosted black entertainers like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and B.B. King as they passed through the area when playing the Chitlin Circuit.
Betty Dobson, owner and director of the Hotel Metropolitan, gave an emphatic endorsement of Booker on the hotel steps.
“We need change and we need that change to come now. You’ve got to want it. You’ve got to feel it in your toes,” Dobson said, endorsing Booker. “We’ve got somebody here that’s willing to help us that make that change, all we’ve got to do is help him and what we’ve got to do to help him is vote.
“We need you to vote. Don’t wait. Vote now.”
The racially diverse crowd cheered when the candidate spoke about the need for continued efforts, protests and demonstrations to this aim.
“People may want to go home. You may want to get quiet. You might want to sit down … we can’t do it. We can’t go back. We cannot turn around,” he said. “These (marches) aren’t about protest any more.
“These are about regular people rising up to say our future is worth fighting for better … The power in us is people. It cannot be stopped if we stand up.”
