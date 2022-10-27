Charles Booker stopped in Paducah Wednesday as part of his bus tour in the lead-up to the Nov. 8 election, drawing a crowd of over 100 people at Paducah Beer Werks.
The former state representative and current Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Booker has been traveling around Kentucky to build up support for the upcoming election, in which he faces incumbent Sen. Rand Paul.
As part of his “Kentucky is Worth Fighting for” bus tour, Booker also made stops in Benton and Hopkinsville Wednesday.
Booker started the event by speaking to his followers and voters.
“I do want to speak some truth and give you some encouragement,” he said. “If you watch the national news, and they’re talking about competitive races, have you noticed they don’t even talk about us? It’s almost like we don’t even exist.
“A lot of people have counted us out before we even begin… but I know how you win; you win by building a community and organizing. You win by doing the work and I’m committed to you as your next United States Senator, we are going to continue that work because we have to because our future is what is on the ballot.”
The upcoming election has a lot at stake with multiple amendments to the state constitution up for vote with Amendment 1 allowing the legislature to call themselves to special session and Amendment 2 removing any possibility of constitutional protection for abortion in the state.
“These amendments will determine whether we are still pursuing a free and safe society where we can have checks on our government,” Booker said. “If you believe that we should still have checks on the state legislature, that they should not be able to take all the power away from the governor’s office and essentially have session all the time and ignore the people all the time, we need to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 1.”
Amendment 2 is the latest attempt to ban abortion in the state of Kentucky, according to Booker.
“We also have on the ballot, an amendment that would essentially take every bit of freedom away from anyone who becomes pregnant,” Booker said. “I shared a video while I was in Bardstown and a lady was there heckling me and I was a little surprised. She told me, that I only wanted to kill babies. I explained to her as I’ve explained throughout this campaign, as you have heard me say on the House floor, this issue was never about abortion. It’s always been about control. I’m not here to judge and question what anyone decides to do for themselves, right? I’m simply saying the government shouldn’t decide.”
Kentucky has traditionally been seen as a Republican stronghold state.
“I feel great, and honestly, I’m honored because we get to tell a different story,” Booker said. “Kentucky isn’t a red state or blue state. It’s a state of regular people, hard-working folks that just want to live a good life. My message of standing together is saying, Look, regardless of what your party is, I’m not gonna say I don’t care about you. I respect you. You’re my family. Let’s make sure Kentucky isn’t one of the poorest states in the country. Let’s do better.”
Booker wants to unite the state despite the increasingly aggressive political climate.
“The current political climate is terrifying,” he said. “A lot of the reason why I’m doing this is not only out of an urgency to want to stand up for my family all across Kentucky, but to protect our pursuit of democracy. I feel like the promise and idea that we can live in a free and safe society is hanging on by a thread ... and so we have to win this race so that we can win our future.”
Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.
