Ballard County Elementary School has a vending machine that not only dispenses fun through reading but is also powered by the Ballard County community.
The book vending machine arrived at the school two weeks after the 2022-23 school year began. Part of the delay was in having the exterior of the machine customized with Ballard County School District signage and logos.
The school had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the machine on Aug. 26.
Principal Chris Sheffer said the idea for having a vending machine that dispenses books came from a feature story that he said on WPSDLocal6 in 2021. Reidland Elementary School got a similar machine during the 2020-21 school year.
“It was new and innovative, and I thought that it would be awesome for us to get one,” he said. “We started the effort to get the funds raised and get one in the building.
“We decided to make it a community effort, and the community really jumped onboard. We had local businesses and First Community Bank make contributions.”
One of the school’s 21st Century programs — a news program club — did a commercial about Ballard County.
“Shelter Insurance also had a competition going on, and they entered that commercial into the competition and won,” Sheffer said. “They got a significant cash price, and they donated part of that toward (the book vending machine).
“We had a local boutique, The Giving Tree, help. They made a custom T-shirt made for us and sold it to the community, which really got the word out through her Facebook page.”
The machine looks like any other vending machine, with five rows holding up to five books each. This machine does not use money to get the books. Students are given golden tokens to get books.
The machine holds up to $2,500 worth of books. Sheffer said the school library regularly has a book fair, and books for the machine are ordered through Scholastic, the company that provides the book fair. BCES librarian Dawn McDanel coordinates the book fair and stocks the book vending machine.
“Scholastic has gotten wise to it; they actually sell book vending machine kits,” Sheffer said. “(McDanel) bought one of those. It won’t fill the machine up, but it gives you a variety of titles sized to fit in the slots.”
The slots in the machine can be adjusted for chapter books and picture books.
“The kids really like it,” he said. “They’re really pumped about it.”
Students can earn golden tokens for good behavior and other merit.
This year, for the first year of the vending machine, students get a golden token for their birthday. On the last Friday of each month, students with birthdays in that month get tokens for a book. Students with birthdays in June and July will get their tokens in May.
Since the machine was just opened on the last Friday of August, the students with August birthdays got their books on Wednesday.
“We figured for this first year, since it’s fun and the first time we’ve ever had it, why not let every kid have an opportunity to get a book from the machine?” McDanel said.
