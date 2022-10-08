Book for Hope, a regional nonprofit organization working to fight childhood cancer, is sponsoring a charity four-person golf scramble Oct. 21 at the Rolling Hills Country Club.
Book for Hope Inc. seeks to raise childhood cancer awareness, financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments and donate to childhood cancer research.
The entry fee for the golf scramble is $400 per team with a hole sponsor sign, $320 per team without the sponsor sign, $100 for a hole sponsor sign and $20 for a prepaid team mulligan. Checks should be made payable to Book for Hope and mailed to Gaylon Hayden, 22 Barrington Cir., Paducah, KY 42003.
The deadline to register is Tuesday. Registration can be done through bookforhope.org by clicking on the “Events” tab, then clock on the “2022 Charity Golf Scramble” link, then click on “More” under the “Event Details” section.
Check-in will be at 8 a.m. Oct. 21, and the shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.
“We’re going to spoil those people that day,” said Hayden, the founder of Book for Hope. “When they get there at 8 am., we’re going to have breakfast ready for them. I’ve already made 88 treat bags to take with them on the course.”
A lunch will also be provided, courtesy of Hughes Market and other restaurants and private donors.
Hayden said there are two families who have benefited from Book for Hope for the last four years.
“We give them emergency envelopes — that’s a $150 pre-loaded Visa card, a $50 restaurant card and a $50 fuel card,” she said. “Then, we give them the opportunity to submit a bill every month to our organization and we pay directly to the vendor.
“We have served 48 families to date since we started doing that.”
Hayden said the organization began providing funding for childhood cancer research, then they saw a local family lose their home because of the cost of treatment and having to pay bills.
She added that 32% of the proceeds from the golf tournament would go toward childhood cancer research.
Hayden said she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 24, 2007.
“My oncologist was Dr. Ingrid A. Mayer, and she would tell me a childhood cancer fact every time I would go in (for treatment),” she said. “At the time, I just listened. She told me: ‘You know what you’re going through. When a child gets cancer, they are treated 10 times more aggressively than an adult.’ I said, ‘There’s no way,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, it’s true.’
“So, after surgeries and radiation and treatment and things settled down, I had a passion and a desire in my heart to give families hope that they, too, could celebrate Christmases just like I was. God was allowing me to have another holiday with my family and celebrate Christmas again, and I wanted to give families hope.”
Hayden wrote a book using language that a child could understand, calling it “It’s Christmas Again.”
“It was published, but I didn’t want any royalty money,” she said. “We met with a local attorney, and he sent in the articles of incorporation, and we were approved by the secretary of state in three days.
“We started rolling, and it was for charitable purposes, educational purposes and religious purposes. Our hope is in Christ. That’s our only hope, is in Christ, and we feel like we are being the hands and feet of Jesus to help our neighbors.”
Hayden said another thing that sets them apart for the many childhood cancer organizations is that it serves regional families, people from Paducah, Murray, Metropolis, Ballard County, Brookport who all have children undergoing cancer treatments.
“We feel like it’s something we can do — it’s the least we can do,” she said. “While they are there with their child being treated — and children can’t be treated locally for cancer. They have to travel.
“The closest place is Nashville, Tennessee, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital kind of falls in that location, too — not in the same town, but about 3 to 3½ hours from here.”
Hayden said that with the travel, overnight stays, cancer treatment and other costs on top of making house rent or mortgage payments, there are a lot of potential tragedies waiting for parents of children with cancer.
“They just go all over the country for treatment, so travel becomes a way of life,” she said. “And the home — what happens to it? The bills keep coming in every month; those don’t stop.
“It’s not the medical that’s going to take you down, but you can lose your house really easy if you don’t make the house payment and you don’t pay the rent. You can get evicted.”
More information about Book for Hope Inc. can be found at bookforhope.org or by contacting Hayden at gaylonhayden@att.net or 270-519-6536, or by visiting the Book for Home Facebook page.
