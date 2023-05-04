There are several organizations that raise money for the treatment, research and medical development to fight cancer, but there is one local organization dedicated solely to the fight against childhood cancer, and that is Book for Hope Inc.
Book for Hope Inc. is a local nonprofit group that seeks to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to help financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments.
Gaylon Hayden, the president of Book for Hope Inc., said Kentucky was the first state to give money to childhood cancer at the state level.
“I can tell you to date that Kentucky, on a state level, has given $22.5 million to childhood cancer research,” she said. “Now, the move is to get that to go across the country, because from the billions of dollars that the federal government gives to cancer research, children only get 4%.”
The organization has served more than 50 families in this area.
“It is different when your child has cancer and they can’t be treated in your community and they can’t be treated locally here, nor in southern Illinois,” Hayden said. “Travel becomes a way of life for these families. Mom is usually the one who loses her job most of the time, because after the 12 weeks of family medical leave is up, the company has to continue to function and they’re going to replace you.
“Some parents don’t leave the hospital for at least six months after they get there with their child.”
Book for Hope also helps families affected by childhood cancer with bills and other barriers involved with taking care of their child, including car repairs to ensure the family can make the trip to treatments in Nashville, Memphis, New York or wherever they may have to go.
The biggest event that Book for Hope hosts for raising funds is the Dancing for Gold contest. It is similar to the Dancing With Our Stars event in that volunteers who take part in the dance contest raise money beforehand to go toward childhood cancer. The one who raises the most money is declared that year’s winner.
The third annual Dancing for Gold event took place on March 18 and raised more than $257,000.
Hayden said raising more than a quarter of a million dollars through one event was inspiring and hopes to do even better in the current fundraising season.
“We’ve got our dancers on tap for 2024,” she said. “We had some people come up to us at the (2023) event and say, ‘I want in on this. I want to dance next year.’ I followed up with them, and they’re ready to go.”
Dancers who raised that money in the 2023 event included Dr. Joseph and Heather Ashburn, Jay Black, Katelyn Bodell, Michelle Bowling, Bobby Davidson, Dayna Dunker, Drake Dunnaway, Misty Freeman, Jack Kane, Bob Lawler, Jeff Mears and Michele Owens Schooley.
These volunteers went out throughout the year to raise funding for childhood cancer and, led by dance instructors Ashley and Pam Thurman, danced to raise even more at the Dancing for Gold event.
Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson won the 2023 event, raising more than $73,000. After his performance at the event, he raised $6,825 more as the Crowd Favorite.
“He not only won the overall winner, but he also won Crowd Favorite,” Hayden said. “We hadn’t seen that happen before and weren’t expecting it.
“…We were very pleased with all of the dancers this year. They all did a really good job, but Paducah has taken a hit. Jack Kane from WPSD was one of the dancers, and he’s gone, but he had a heart for childhood cancer. He was involved with fundraising for childhood cancer when he was in college and brought that passion to Paducah when he came here.”
Hayden also praised Dr. Joseph and Heather Ashburn for their work.
“He is a stroke doctor at Baptist Health Paducah,” she said. “He had Stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma as a child; he had experienced it. So, he had attended the second annual Dancing for Gold — he came with some other doctors — and afterward, Casey Medley, one of the dancers at the second annual event, came and talked with him about dancing.
“I said, ‘You know, Dr. Ashburn needs to do this because if anybody could be a face of hope, it would be him.’ That’s what families need, is hope, hope that their child can get through this darkest nightmare of their entire life.”
The Thurmans return as the dance instructors this year with a new group of volunteers working to raise money for childhood cancer. The 2024 event will take place on March 16 at the Carroll Convention Center.
This year’s dancers are Tanara Babcock, Tatrisse Caldwell, Tyler Coleman, Lindsey Hargrove, Chad Hayes, Aimee Hidalgo-Brown, Lisa Lauck, Katy Muller, Jason Powell, Jennifer A. Quillen, Jeremy Tinsley, Hailey Travis, Daniel Wright and Kimberly Yate.
Hayden emphasized the need to raise funds to fight childhood cancer and support families affected by childhood cancer in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
“(The number of cases) has been rising since the day we started (in 2015), and we have not seen it going down any,” she said. “This past year, there were 17,000 newly diagnosed cases of pediatric cancer.”
