There are several organizations that raise money for the treatment, research and medical development to fight cancer, but there is one local organization dedicated solely to the fight against childhood cancer, and that is Book for Hope Inc.

Book for Hope Inc. is a local nonprofit group that seeks to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to help financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments.

