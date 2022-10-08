Book for Hope, a regional nonprofit organization working to fight childhood cancer, is sponsoring a charity four-person golf scramble Oct. 21 at the Rolling Hills Country Club.

Book for Hope Inc. seeks to raise childhood cancer awareness, financially support families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child going through cancer treatments and donate to childhood cancer research.

