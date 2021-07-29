Bolstering teacher benefits suggested for ESSER III funding

With nearly $10.8 million in ESSER III funding to use, the Paducah Independent School District Board held a public meeting Tuesday to get ideas about how to use the funding.
The third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Relief Plan of 2021.
During the open forum portion of the meeting, local NAACP chapter President J.W. Cleary said he would like to see affordable housing provided for new teachers to help with recruiting educators to the district.
“I think, sometimes, we have to be creative,” he said. “Working with the Community Career Endowment, we came up with a program that we would say that every African-American teacher that came to our community, we would give them $1,000.
“That is not a lot of money, but then, you talk to somebody — a close friend of mine — who said that $1,000 encouraged him to come to Paducah, Kentucky. Incentives do make a difference.”
Cleary said other communities are providing affordable housing to draw good teachers to their community.
“So, my suggestion is that maybe that could be a program that we could look into and maybe look into financing a few houses,” he said. “Maybe not something that somebody could live in for free, but maybe just affordable housing.”
Teacher Mattie Morris, the president of the Paducah Education Association, said she would like to see some of the funding go toward retaining current teachers.
“During all this pandemic, we have been working overtime,” she said. “We sit up and work at home late at night, and I’m just here to say to retain the high quality teachers that we do have in our district, we want to keep them. We want them to keep working, but not to work harder but smarter.
“…If we could, give our teachers a bonus or an incentive to keep on working harder or keep on working smarter so we can continue to drive our district to the highest level that our district can continue to go.”
Corbin Snardon, the vice president of the local NAACP chapter and former assistant principal at Paducah Middle School and the Paducah Innovation Hub, said he would also like to see some of the funding go to teachers, but in support of their health.
“Incentivization is great when we are giving teachers extra funds, but could we also save a little money to invest in teacher health and wellness?” he said. “…The past year was extremely taxing on staff. On my part, I know that I had teachers who would be in this building or out of this building who would call me and they would be in tears because the work is expansive and stressful.
“To invest in things that benefit teacher health and wellness — which is not necessarily money. Money is great, but you can’t always compensate for good rest and time. Just those things that take the stress off the teachers to be able to function and do their job.”
The board will send its usage plan to the Kentucky Department of Education by Saturday.
Paducah schools got nearly $1.2 million in ESSER I funding last year and almost $5 million in ESSER II funding earlier this year.
“We dedicated that (ESSER I) money toward safely learning during the pandemic,” said Assistant Superintendent Will Black. “That means the large majority of ESSER I money went toward buying student devices so that we could give students access to virtual instruction, and also to purchase staff devices to ensure the staff had adequate technology to provide virtual instruction.”
The ESSER II funding was earmarked to overcome the learning loss brought about by spending the 2020-21 school year going through the COVID-19 pandemic. Issues like at-home learning, changing schedules and physical and mental health issues made learning much more difficult than school years without a pandemic.
“It came out toward the end of the school year,” Black said. “That money, we have already begun using to help our teachers prepare for the fall when they have to help kids catch up.
“We also used it to help extend our school year and our school day in the spring and in the summer.”
Black said about $2.15 million of the ESSER III funding must go toward addressing COVID-19 learning loss. He listed a number of areas the remaining $8.6 million could fund, including social and emotional support and district facility needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.