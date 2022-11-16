Lacy Boling has been selected by clergy and representatives of member congregations to lead the Paducah Cooperative Ministry as executive director.
She began her tenure at the agency Monday, replacing Heidi Suhrheinrich who recently retired after 24 years in the position.
“Heidi has been a faithful, compassionate and effective leader,” said Erie Tremper, board chair. “We’re all saddened to see her leave but excited to have found a new director to continue our mission to do God’s work with human hands.”
Speaking on behalf of the organization’s search committee, board member Julie Price told the governing council that those who knew and had worked with Boling described her as “trustworthy, consistently positive, passionate and a strong leader.”
In accepting the executive director position, Boling told the Council: “As we embark on this journey of faith and service together, please know that I have been served and am ready to serve. I have been in a wilderness and feel humbled to have been brought home. As the psalmist says, ’Even the sparrow finds a home and the swallow a place to build her nest.’ ”
Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, the Paducah Cooperative Ministry serves as an extension of the faith community in McCracken Country to offer a unified response to the urgent human needs of the community and to provide all services without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability or familial status.
