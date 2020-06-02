David Boggs Jr., the former executive director of Paducah’s Barbecue on the River festival, waived extradition proceedings from South Carolina soon after he was arrested on Thursday.
According to Paducah Police Assistant Chief Justin Crowell, Boggs signed the extradition waiver on Thursday after being charged with theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000.
The charges stem from allegations that he took almost $25,000 from festival funds to pay off an extortionist.
Crowell said the process to bring Boggs back to Paducah is “moving.”
“It just kind of depends on the arrangements on how he can be picked up,” he said, “but he should be back probably sometime in the middle of the month. We don’t have an exact date on when that will be yet.”
Crowell added that a transportation company will be used to bring Boggs back to Kentucky.
“He will have his court appearance (after returning),” he said. “A bond will be set whenever he gets back. If someone bonds him out, then obviously, he can get out.
“If he doesn’t, then within 10 days, he will have a right to a preliminary hearing, essentially, for a judge to determine if there was probable cause for the arrest — not necessarily beyond reasonable doubt, but is there probable cause that the charges levied against him are sufficient to keep him in jail.”
According to Paducah police, the alleged crime took place during the summer of 2018, when Boggs reportedly sent an “inappropriate photo” to someone online, believed by police to be scammers.
The alleged scammers then reportedly told Boggs that the recipient of the photo was underage and threatened Boggs to get him to pay extortion money.
According to Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird in a statement made Thursday, Boggs sent thousands of dollars of his own money to the scammers before eventually using festival money.
Boggs disappeared from Paducah that November and, through intense investigations among Paducah police officers, was discovered last April in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Barbecue on the River festival marked its 25th event last year. The nonprofit organization usually raises about $400,000 each year for local charities. The 2020 event is scheduled for Sept. 24-26.
