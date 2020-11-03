David Boggs, former executive director of Barbecue on the River, was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday for stealing just under $25,000 from the organization in late 2018.
McCracken Circuit Court Judge W.A. “Tony” Kitchen passed sentence following a virtual appearance by Boggs, his attorney Clayton Brown and his sister and former pastor, who spoke on his behalf.
Each urged Kitchen to consider probation following Boggs’ guilty plea to the charge of theft of over $10,000, but less than $1 million, a Class C felony, entered on Sept. 21. The charge carries a possible prison term of 5-10 years, and the commonwealth recommended an eight-year sentence.
“Mr. Boggs, the court is well aware of your position in the community prior to this incident,” Kitchen said.
“And, the court is also greatly aware you stole ... from Barbecue on the River which is a charitable organization and the effects of what you did has had not only a negative impact on the community but also all of these charities that, frankly, depend on organizations like Barbecue on the River to help them operate.”
Boggs, 51, was convicted of writing multiple checks to himself and in cash, between Oct. 3 and Nov. 2, 2018, in the amount of $24,955. He was arrested in late May in South Carolina, more than a year-and-a-half since his reported disappearance following the theft. Paducah police said Boggs had fallen victim to a scam claiming he had sent an inappropriate picture to an underaged individual and took money from the organization in order to pay the scammers after he had gone through a large amount of his own money.
Kitchen also noted “there was a lot of speculation ... (about) what had happened to you, and it took law enforcement substantial resources in order to track you down, find you and bring you back here to justice.”
The judge said he considered probation or conditional discharge, but felt “that imprisonment is necessary because a disposition of probation would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the defendant’s crime.”
In addressing the court prior to sentencing, Boggs said: “I am truly embarrassed and remorseful for the negative impact my actions have brought to my friends, family and to the community. If I had the past two years to live over again I would certainly make different choices. One bad choice seemed to lead to another to the point I felt I had no other way out.
“To my friends Susie Coiner, Carol Gault, Valerie Pollard and Mike Karnes, all members of the Barbecue of the River board of directors, you all entrusted me to do a job and I failed each of you miserably. I realize that the level of trust that I broke will almost be impossible to regain, but I want each of you to know how truly sorry I am.”
Boggs told the judge he accepted the eight-year sentence but asked him to consider probating it in order for him to “obtain a job, pay restitution to Barbecue on the River and again become a contributing member of the community.”
Boggs’ sister Mary wanted to give the court “a glimpse of the David we have all known since birth, who always exhibited and showed compassion, caring and service for others.”
She said the family was shocked and disappointed to learn of the decisions her brother had made, but that they were “completely out of character for the David that we know and that we love. After having the opportunity to speak with David over these last few months, we can attest to the fact that he understands and acknowledges that the choices he made were wrong and he’s willing, ready and able to make amends.”
Laura Gowen, pastor of Broadway United Methodist for three years, talked of his service to the church.
“He was with our children’s choir, he worked with our worship committee. Never once did he disappoint me or not show up when he was supposed to or not get any of the things done that he was supposed to,” she said.
“He’s a good person. He made some bad choices. But he is a really wonderful person and he will always be considered my friend. I’m grateful to come here today and speak for him and I hope that you will give him a chance to find his place again in the community, because I believe the community needs him and I believe David deserves another chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.