David Boggs, former executive director of Barbecue on the River, plead guilty Monday to stealing just under $25,000 from the organization in late 2018, in McCracken County District Court.
Boggs, 51, appeared briefly before Judge W.A. “Tony” Kitchen in a pre-trial conference via Zoom, answering a series of questions from the courtroom in the McCracken County Jail before entering his plea.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 2. The Class C felony, unlawful theft under $1 million, carries a possible prison term of 5-10 years. The commonwealth of Kentucky is recommending an eight-year sentence.
The allegation against Boggs is that from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2, 2018, he wrote multiple checks to himself and in cash in the amount of $24,955.
Boggs was arrested in late May in South Carolina, more than a year-and-a-half since his reported disappearance following the theft.
According to Paducah police, Boggs had fallen victim to a scam claiming he had sent an inappropriate picture to an underaged individual, and took money from the organization in order to pay the scammers after he had gone through a large amount of his own money.
Boggs was originally reported missing in November 2018, and eventually located this past April when a medical bill delivered to a Paducah address associated with Boggs led police to his whereabouts.
He subsequently waived extradition and was returned to McCracken County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.