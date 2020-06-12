Boggs has first preliminary hearing in McCracken

David Boggs, the former Barbecue on the River director charged with theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000, had a preliminary hearing Thursday in McCracken District Court.
Boggs is alleged to have written checks to himself from the festival organization’s account totaling almost $25,000, money allegedly used to pay an extortionist.
District Judge Todd Jones found probable cause and set a July 16 court date in McCracken Circuit Court.
Paducah Police Det. Kevin Wilson testified that he and Det. Jason Hicks were called to Boggs’ residence Nov. 4, 2018. Boggs had been missing since about 8 a.m. that day.
“It was further stated that he had recently been confronted about some missing money from the Barbecue on the River account,” Wilson said. “David left his possessions, including his wallet, cellphone, keys and a note indicating he may commit suicide.”
Susie Coiner, founder of the barbecue event, told detectives the next day that the account “had been depleted,” Wilson said, adding that money from the account was discovered missing Nov. 2, 2018.
“When she confronted (Boggs), he had informed her the money was used to pay someone who had been extorting cash from him after he had sent an inappropriate picture,” Wilson said.
Investigation of Boggs’ cellphone revealed he had been sending money through Green Dot prepaid cards, Verizon Wireless cards and Western Union money transfers, the detective said.
“In review of bank records, it was determined David had authored 15 checks for a total of $24,955 from the Barbecue on the River account,” Wilson said. “Each of these checks were either written to himself or made out to cash.
“All were endorsed by him between Oct. 3, 2018, and Nov. 2, 2018.”
Police and the U.S. Coast Guard searched parks and riverbanks in the months that followed, unable to find a trace of Boggs. Then, a lead surfaced last April.
A medical bill from South Carolina arrived at Boggs’ Paducah residence. Further investigation found a person that Boggs was associating with there. That led to an address of a mobile home park in West Columbia, where Wilson and Paducah Police Det. Corey Willenborg found him May 27.
Boggs was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson said Boggs told the detectives he had taken the money from the organization’s account.
“David stated he committed the offense because of (an inappropriate) picture that he had sent to an unknown individual,” Wilson said.
Defense attorney Clayton Brown represented Boggs at the hearing.
Wilson told Brown that law enforcement had not determined where the money went to, adding that when Boggs was brought to the jail, “all he had … was, like, $15 and change.”
Jones asked Wilson where Boggs had been since he disappeared, and Wilson told him that he spent the night of Nov. 3, 2018, walking along the Greenway Trail in Paducah, spending that night in the woods.
“He made it to (Interstate 24) Exit 3 at the Pilot truck stop,” Wilson said. “From there, he hitchhiked a ride with a truck driver. His original intent was to go to Florida, but he ended up going all the way to Cayce, South Carolina (near West Columbia) … and was not able to get a ride out of there.
“He ended up walking into Columbia, and ended up just remaining in that area.”
“So, he was essentially homeless in South Carolina for a while?” Jones asked. Wilson responded, “Correct.”
In bond arguments, Brown said his client “was the victim of an extortion scheme.”
He said that given Boggs’ lack of criminal history and the publicity surrounding the case, Boggs is not a danger to others. Brown asked for Boggs to be released on his own recognizance or be given bail credit.
Prosecutor Cade Foster said that Boggs has been on the run for more than a year and a half, claiming him to be a flight risk. Jones agreed that Boggs is not a danger to the community but is a flight risk. He kept Boggs’ bond at $50,000 cash until the case is resolved or changed by the circuit court, provided that Boggs commits no other offenses.
Boggs remains in McCracken County Jail.
