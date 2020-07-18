MURRAY — One by one, the victims of Mark Boggess recounted their shock, their horror, their sense of betrayal and the lasting psychological damage they’ve experienced since hearing that he filmed them in a nurse’s station bathroom at Murray High School.
Parents, girls still in their teens and workers at the school read statements Friday in Calloway Circuit Court, or had their statements read by court officials.
Some expressed varying degrees of forgiveness or sympathy for Boggess, but they had one thing in common — they wished for him to face justice in prison.
“He decided for us that we must live with this for the rest of our lives,” one victim read.
Another asked, in reference to Boggess’ attorney asking for probation, “Why should this person … be free when I am not?”
Some recounted memories of the day their parents heard from police and informed them their children had been victimized, and that either they had been identified in the videos or that Boggess had recalled them being recorded.
“We know what it’s like to hurt,” said one victim, calling the last year-plus “a life-altering experience.”
“We will be survivors,” she said.
Boggess, the former track coach at Murray High School, was arrested in April 2019 after a school employee found a recording device in the bathroom.
A school employee who was also recorded told Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, “Mark Boggess is a predator and he should be sentenced as one.”
Jameson agreed, and sentenced Boggess to 10 years in prison total, on eight felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight misdemeanor counts of voyeurism.
In a lengthy statement before Jameson, Boggess admitted to making “some horrible decisions” and hurting the victims mentally and emotionally.
He told Jameson he had suffered from a pornography addiction but felt his “mind has been transformed” after “God poured into me in a very overwhelming way.”
“I can’t let this define who I am and who I want to be,” he said, telling Jameson he wasn’t specifically interested in teens but had been pursuing “voyeur-type porn.”
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen expressed sympathy for people dealing with addiction, but noted that alcoholics are still prosecuted if they drive under the influence and drug addicts who steal or deal drugs due to their addiction still face consequences.
Jameson told Boggess that, whatever his spiritual experiences, he still had to face “man’s justice.”
“Like the Word says, God loves you,” Jameson said, but he also told Boggess that one of the justice system’s objectives is “straight-up punishment.”
He sentenced Boggess to two years on each of two felony counts and one year on the others, all to run consecutively, along with one year on each misdemeanor, each running concurrently.
He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
