The body of a Lake Barkley boater was recovered Sunday morning near the mouth of Davenport Bay.
Information provided by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) indicated that Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton, was missing since 2 p.m. Saturday, when witnesses said he was ejected from his boat and later hit by it. Witnesses said he did not surface, and that there were no passengers on the boat.
KDFWR spokesman Kevin Kelly said Fox was not wearing a life preserver at the time of the incident.
KDFWR conservation officers responded Saturday and found an unmanned boat going around in circles near Davenport Bay, across the Cumberland River from Kuttawa in Lyon County.
Lyon County Search and Rescue assisted KDFWR conservation officers with the search and recovery efforts. An autopsy will be conducted.
The incident remains under investigation.
