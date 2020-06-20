Body found in Caldwell County identified

Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking the public for information about Lawrence “Larry” Florentine, who is being sought as part of the investigation into the death of his wife, whose body was found June 13 in Caldwell County.

 Contributed photo

The woman’s body discovered in Caldwell County last Saturday has been identified by Kentucky State Police, who are seeking public help in finding her husband.

The body has been identified as Nicole Renee Florentine, 36, of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

KSP Post 2 in Madisonville is asking for the public’s assistance in finding her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Florentine, 52, also of Rock Hill.

Florentine has an arrest warrant issued for abuse of a corpse, and was last seen driving a four-door 2020 Caspian blue Nissan Rogue. He is a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes.

KSP advises anyone who sees Florentine to call local law enforcement immediately. Florentine should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his possible whereabouts or information about the investigation should contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or via the KSP app. Callers may remain anonymous.

Nicole Florentine’s partially-clothed body was found in a shallow grave last Saturday afternoon near Hill Cemetery near Fredonia.

