The McCracken County Coroner has released the identity of a 39-year-old man found dead Tuesday morning at the gazebo in downtown Paducah.
After investigation into the death and notification of his next of kin, the man was determined to be Raymond Thomas Garrett IV, of Joelton, Tennessee, according to a Wednesday news release from Coroner Amanda Melton.
The coroner’s news release said an investigation is continuing, but foul play is not suspected.
As reported earlier, Paducah police officers were called around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday to the Second Street and Broadway gazebo to check on a man. An officer found the man slumped over the railing of the gazebo, unresponsive and without a pulse, according to a Paducah police news release Tuesday.
Police said Melton declared the man dead at the scene, and that there were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected. Police also said an autopsy would be done Wednesday at the regional crime laboratory in Madisonville to determine cause of death.
