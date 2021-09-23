A Tennessee woman and the west Kentucky man accused of kidnapping her from a parking lot in Cadiz Wednesday morning were found dead in what state police say was an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday evening.
Kentucky State Police said 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford took 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee, by force from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street in Cadiz. Dispatchers received a call reporting the incident around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
KSP said troopers were told Hungerford was at one time Beechum’s boyfriend.
Troopers were looking for the vehicle Hungerford was driving, a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with TN registration DBK802.
In an update sent shortly after 6 p.m., KSP announced the two had been found, and both were dead.
KSP said Post 7 troopers spotted the SUV on U.S. 27 in Lancaster, Kentucky, around 4 p.m. After a brief pursuit, the SUV stopped on the highway near the city of Stanford.
When troopers caught up with the vehicle, they found Beechum and Hungerford dead inside.
“The deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide and no other suspects are being sought,” authorities said.
