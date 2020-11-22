MURRAY — Dr. Bobby Russell Wall, Jr., age 63, of Murray, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Dr. Wall was born on June 6, 1957, in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was a loving husband and father, a caring son, devoted brother, and a great friend to all who knew him. Russ was born a leader, and as a great leader does, he always put others before himself.
After his diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease, Russ loved life and lived it to the fullest. Traveling with his wife and children, driving his sports cars, creating his poolside oasis in the backyard, and working out with his Rock Steady Boxing Group. He attended as many U.K. sporting events as he could and had a 33-year streak of attending the Indy 500.
Russ was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky. There he earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. He had a long and distinguished career as an educator. He started his journey as a teacher and coach at Frankfort High School. He was the former Assistant Principal and basketball coach at Calloway County High School and retired as Dean of Education at Murray State University. He was extremely proud of his team at MSU, not only being their boss, but also their friend.
Russ leaves behind his wife of nearly 38 years, Melinda Poore Wall, who he married on Dec. 19, 1982; a son, Bobby Russell “Trey” Wall, III of Clarksville, Tennessee; a daughter, Elizabeth Dixon Wall of Murray; his mother, Betsy Dawson Wall of Hopkinsville; a sister, Renee Wall Wade and husband Frank of Pembroke; a brother, William Murray Wall of Nashville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews, as well as a score of great friends, whom he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wall.
A private service is planned. A celebration of his life will be planned when Covid restrictions are lifted.
For expressions of sympathy, please consider a memorial gift to Murray Endowment for Healthcare, Rock Steady Boxing, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or to the James Graham Brown Cancer Center, 529 S. Jackson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Online condolences can be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
