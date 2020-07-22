Bob Leeper Bridge project underway

A new pedestrian bridge over Perkins Creek — named after longtime public official Bob Leeper — which will connect Paducah and McCracken County’s trail systems, is expected to be completed this fall.
Work is currently underway on the $274,121 project, for which the city approved a 180-day construction agreement with Adams Contracting in March.
The planned Bob Leeper Bridge will be approximately 110 feet long and 10 feet wide and follows an abandoned rail bed of the Chicago, St. Louis, and New Orleans Railroad Company.
The bridge is located northwest of the Stuart Nelson Park ball fields and will link the city’s more than 5 miles of Greenway Trail to the 1.5-mile McCracken County trail loop.
McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones is a frequent user of The Greenway Trail.
“I’m on the Greenway Trail in good weather, once a week,” Jones said.
“What it gives you, if you’re looking for a long run, you’ve now got a longer run where you don’t have to interact with a car,” Jones said. “That’s worth it to me. And, it makes a heck of a bike ride going up that hill and back.”
The project has multiple funding sources, including a $100,000 Recreation Trails Grant through the Federal Highway Administration, $80,000 from the city, $30,000 from McCracken County, $30,000 from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, and $5,000 each from Veolia North America and Geosyntec Consultants.
In January 2019, the Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order naming the bridge after Leeper, who has served as McCracken County judge-executive, Paducah city commissioner and Kentucky state senator.
At the time, Mayor Brandi Harless called the move a fitting way to recognize Leeper’s contributions.
“I think it’s so great we’re naming it after Bob Leeper because he served our community for many, many years in many elected roles,” the mayor said.
“It’s a good opportunity to honor him.”
