Work is rapidly progressing on the Bob Leeper Bridge — a footbridge connecting city and county trail systems separated by Perkins Creek — as the structure was put in place by crane Wednesday.
The steel truss and wood structure stretches roughly 110 feet to create what Paducah Public Information Officer Pam Spencer calls “a really nice parks corridor” between the city’s Noble Park, Stuart Nelson Park and Greenway Trail and the McCracken County trail system, which itself connects several recreational amenities.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is excited for the project to be completed.
“It’s been kind of a long time coming — a long process — but we’ve got it to the verge of completion right now,” he told The Sun. “It’s going to be pretty nice to have the city’s part of the Greenway Trail connecting over to the county’s trail system.”
While a precise opening date has not been announced, Spencer believes the bridge will open to the public by fall and allow Greenway runners, walkers and cyclists to access the county’s recreational opportunities — including soccer fields, the air park, the pump track and other trails.
The $247,121 project, in Spencer’s eyes, is “a true community partnership” because of its multiple funding sources — including a $100,000 recreational trails grant through the Federal Highway Administration, $80,000 from the city, $30,000 from McCracken County, $30,000 from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, $5,000 from Veolia North America and $5,000 from Geosyntec Consultants. City documents also indicated an additional $80,000 would be transferred from the Boyles Estate Trust to the project.
Clymer agrees that this was a good bit of teamwork between local governments, organizations and residents: “I think it’s just another example of us working well together, joining hands and getting things done. It’s a promise fulfilled.”
The judge-executive noted that the pathway is a fitting tribute to its namesake, Bob Leeper, Clymer’s immediate predecessor as county judge-executive.
“I think he was flattered to have it named after him … I think he really appreciates that he’ll have his name on that bridge.”
Clymer’s fiscal court administration has made improvements to the area’s recreation opportunities one of its of focuses — notably creating a new tourism commission specifically devoted to sports tourism — and there are more to follow, he said.
“We’ve got much more coming in the next few weeks even. People will see in the coming weeks and months some other progress that we’re making that we’re not revealing just now that they will really be surprised and pleased about as far as recreation, outdoor activities and indoor sports.”
