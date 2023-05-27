PADNWS-05-27-23 ODRS HOLIDAY BOATING-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Boating traffic from personal watercraft to the largest houseboats and cruisers can be expected to be heavy on popular waters like Kentucky Lake over the Memorial Day Weekend.

This time of year, people are warming up to a new season of recreational boating — and with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, it typically boils over.

As the first holiday of the spring and summer stretch, today, Sunday and Monday’s Memorial Day typically brings the year’s first heavy surge of recreation boating on our public waters. Unofficially, this weekend is the first boating occasion of the year for many recreational skippers and their crews.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news item to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

