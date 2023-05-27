This time of year, people are warming up to a new season of recreational boating — and with the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, it typically boils over.
As the first holiday of the spring and summer stretch, today, Sunday and Monday’s Memorial Day typically brings the year’s first heavy surge of recreation boating on our public waters. Unofficially, this weekend is the first boating occasion of the year for many recreational skippers and their crews.
Numerous boat owners will take their craft to the lakes and rivers for the first time in ’23 this weekend. Alas, some of them won’t be fully prepared and the occasional nature of their launching and boating skills may require a little more patience of themselves and others at public ramps and such.
Heavier traffic on popular area waters like the relative inland seas of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley raises safety concerns. Consequently, expect a higher law enforcement presence out there by on-water patrolling agencies like the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, TVA, Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Water cops this weekend will be attuned to boaters having licensing stickers and numbers correctly displayed and all craft having required safety equipment on board. They also will be on the lookout for examples of reckless or irresponsible boat operation as well as overloading of boats with too many passengers.
If there is a single pressing concern, however, it would be that all boaters and passengers are in tune with lifejacket regulations. Powered boats must have one approved lifejacket on board for each person in the craft. For those under age 12, a lifejacket must be worn in the open part of a boat any time it is underway.
Enforcement officers and anyone else with understanding of accident histories, however, will recommend that every boat operator and boat passenger wear a lifejacket whenever the boat is moving.
The dominant concern about personal flotation gear is because the overwhelming leading cause of deaths in boating accidents is drowning. And those who drown are shown time and time again in national accident statistics to be people who were not wearing lifejackets.
When bad things happen on the water, people who not only have lifejackets in the boat but are wearing them, consistently have greater survival rates than those without the added flotation. Their survival chances are far better.
Water enforcement officers also keep keen eyes out for signs of impaired skippers. Agencies do actively enforce BUI, boating under the influence, law. Penalties for those boating while muddled with alcohol or drugs are equal to the severity of those who breach DUI laws by driving impaired on dry land.
Why? Accident statistics show that even mild intoxication combined with other factors on the water that result in “boater fatigue” play a key role in collisions and other mishaps that lead to accidents, injuries and deaths.
- With total tabulation’s recently released, Kentucky’s official spring turkey season harvest came in surprisingly close to the all-time record.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers report that the traditional spring gobbler season, April 15-May 7, following the April 1-2 youth-only turkey hunting weekend produced a total harvest of 35,655 turkeys.
The recent reported harvest was the second highest spring total of modern times, exceeded only slightly by the record harvest of 35.097 in 2010. The 2023 spring harvest was 21% higher than the average harvest of the past three years, 23% higher than the five-year average and 18% above the 10-year average, according to KDFWR turkey program coordinator Zak Danks.
Danks had predicted that hunters would likely find successes coming easier this spring. His optimism was based on an apparent markedly higher production of new turkey poults two years ago.
“The hatch of wild turkey poults in 2021 was the second-best recorded in the past 20 years,” Danks said. “This season’s high harvest illustrates how poults that hatched two years ago aged into newly mature gobblers this spring.”
Danks said the larger hatch and/or greater survival rate of young turkeys in the spring of ’21 simply provided hunters with a significantly larger numbers of legal gobblers to hunt this spring than what has been available in other recent years.
Statewide, the top five counties for turkey harvest were Ohio, Pulaski, Graves, Breckinridge and Hart. Three of those counties are in the Green River Region, which saw the highest regional harvest at 10,038 turkeys.
Hunters should look out for the KDFWR’s turkey-related surveys soon. Eligible license holders may be selected at random to participate in the post-season hunter survey, which will include questions about hunting methods, regions and dates, amount of time spent hunting and other factors.
The survey gathers important data used by the department’s wild turkey program to support hunting opportunity and population management efforts, so hunters should respond even if they have not spring turkey hunted.
- Next weekend, June 3-4, brings Free Fishing Days in Kentucky.
Fishing can be free in most circumstances, but the first weekend in June in Kentucky brings a special observance that lets would-be anglers sample fishing opportunities with two days during which no fishing licenses are required.
The license-free Saturday and Sunday are offered by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources as chances to “test-drive” fishing in the state without first having to purchase a fishing license. KDFWR managers suspect that some folks don’t seek out fishing opportunities, never trying their hand at the pursuits because of the expense and obligation of holding a license.
With an eye to recruiting more anglers to support the resources, managers schedule the Free Fishing Days annually to allow more people to try fishing, knowing that a sample of the sport will open the eyes of some and start them onto an angling path.
Regulations other than license requirements remain the same during Free Fishing Days. Creel limits, minimum “keeper” sizes and other regulations will be in effect as usual. Likewise, fishing on private property requires permission.
For regulations and general fishing information including where-to and how-to tips, see the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov under the Fishing tab on the homepage.
