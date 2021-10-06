Boaters dock in Paducah on 'Great Loop' journey

While traveling and visiting family in Ohio, Ann Brandenburg, of Longmont, Colorado, asked her husband, Steve, if there was a way to get from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.
That question led the retired couple to embark on a 6,000-mile water journey around the eastern half of the United States, which has led them and many other boaters to visit Paducah.
Ann looked up her question online and found the website for America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association (AGLCA).
The Great Loop, as it is referred to, is a collection of waterways that forms a perimeter around the U.S. east of the Mississippi. The route can be started at any port along it, and includes segments like the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the New York State Canals, the Canadian Canals, the Great Lakes, the inland rivers and the Gulf of Mexico. Loopers usually complete different parts of the route in different seasons, with summer being the best time to complete the Great Lakes segment and winter being best to sail in the Gulf of Mexico. Many will choose to complete the inland rivers segment, which includes Paducah, in the fall to end up in warmer waters in the gulf by winter.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘would you do that?’ And he said, ‘yeah,’ ” Ann Brandenburg said.
The Brandenburgs are some of many Great Loopers who have stopped in Paducah since the addition of the transient dock in 2017. Boats belonging to Loopers will usually fly a small AGLCA flag on the outside of their boat.
“The rivers continue to bring many travelers to Paducah. With the transient dock earning awards and recognition for rave reviews, it’s clear that Paducah’s amenities provide great value to visitors arriving by boat,” Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, said.
While neither Ann nor Steve had any boating experience before, they spent a few months training with boat captains before buying their own yacht and embarking on the Great Loop. Ann Brandenburg said learning how to drive and maintain a boat, as well as learning boating terminology, was like learning another language.
The Brandenburgs, who recently retired from their careers as engineers, bought their 47-foot-long yacht about a year ago. The yacht, which they have christened ‘Hallelujah,’ came with navigation systems, radios, a depth gauge, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchenette and living space. They set off on their journey from Fort Meyers, Florida, in February and have been traveling for about eight months. Steve Brandenburg estimates they will complete the loop in early December.
The couple said Paducah was a “strategic” port. According to America’s Great Loop Association, the farthest distance without a fuel stop on the Great Loop route is between Kimmswick, Missouri, and Paducah, where Loopers have to cover a distance of about 200 miles. This makes Paducah a good place to stop, rest and refuel before continuing on the Tennessee River to Land Between the Lakes National Park and eventually, the Gulf of Mexico.
Ann and Steve take time in most ports to find a local brewery and get a bite to eat at a local restaurant. They also have foldable bikes on board to go to grocery stores. The couple planned to spend a couple days in Paducah exploring downtown, learning the history of the city and going to the National Quilt Museum before heading back on their trip.
They travel about 50 miles per day at a speed of about 10 mph when they’re not docked at a port city. If they’re not at a port city, they will anchor to rest for the night and sometimes take their dinghy out to a sandbar in the river or into a local town. They have visited some family along the way and also had some family visit them and stay in the yacht’s extra bedroom for a couple nights. They have also started a blog, hallelujahontheloop.com, where they update friends and family about their long trip.
“You’re going at 50 miles a day and you’re stopping at all these little towns and see these cool little places, and you see all this history all along the shore, stuff that you’ve never learned before,” Steve Brandenburg said.
The Brandenburgs plan to take a break and visit Colorado for a few days before coming back and continuing down the river. After they return to Fort Meyers, they plan to take a trip with their boat to the Bahamas before they sell it. Then, they’ll return home to Colorado. Perhaps they’ll come back and explore different parts of the loop or even complete it again, Steve said, but until then, the couple will await their next adventure.
