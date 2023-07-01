Today through Tuesday’s July 4th holiday should be the busiest period of the year for pleasure boaters on area waters.
Recreational boating typically peaks during the sizzling Independence Day holiday and/or the weekend most closely associated with it. In this year’s case, this weekend, Monday and Tuesday, the actual holiday, could all see the armada of pleasure craft stirring at a maximum level.
Canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley provide a giant playground for recreational boaters. The holiday period brings them in from the local area, across the region and from states well afar from western Kentucky’s liquid attraction.
Even with the huge acreage that the sister reservoirs offer, the allure of the lakes combined with the foremost boating holiday assures enough traffic on the water to create relative congestion. There are enough vessels out there doing fun stuff that the skippers need to stay on their toes to keep everyone safe.
True to form, multiple agencies will have law enforcement officers on the water during the holiday busy period to check for boaters having required safety equipment on hand and to encourage them to navigate safely by citing or even arresting those who breach laws by improper operation.
Water cops are especially concerned about boaters meeting Kentucky life jacket regulations — that there be an approved personal flotation device on board for every passenger, and that any child under the age of 12 wears a life jacket when in an open portion of a boat at any time the boat is underway.
The reason for that priority is simple. Safety statistics show that by far the greatest risk in boating accidents is drownings. Furthermore, the toll of drownings by far are higher for those people not wearing life jackets. Indeed, many people who have died in boating accidents would not have perished had they been wearing life jackets. In that light, life jackets and whether boaters have and/or wear them can be a simple matter of life or death.
Another area of concern is boat operators navigating the lakes and rivers under the influence of alcohol. National safety statistics bear out that imbibing skippers are commonly seen associated with accidents that lead to injuries, drownings and other deaths.
Water enforcement is alert to erratic boat operation that may point to alcohol-diminished piloting. Kentucky law has a provision for prosecuting those guilty of BUI, that is, boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources law enforcement officers warn that recreational boaters are subject to a debilitating factor when they consume even smaller amounts of alcohol. A combination of heat and direct sunlight, wave action and engine drone can merge with even modest alcohol levels to create a numbing state labeled “boater fatigue” that is known to dull senses and raise risks for accidents on the water.
With the recent stifling effects of high temperatures and muddling humidity, those who seek cooling comfort in liquid refreshment containing alcohol combined with motoring (in traffic) on the lakes may be especially vulnerable to letting their guard down or making tragic mistakes while partially mesmerized by boater fatigue.
• • •
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources biologists remind the public that encounters with black bears are possible in areas far from where the species typically calls home, especially in early summer.
Kentucky does have a resident population of black bears in the far eastern portion of the state, but the critters often make surprising excursions from their typical range this time of year, KDFWR managers say.
Young males often meander widely when they disperse from their initial territory and seek to establish new home ranges and search for potential mates. Biologists say these young males may appear on rural farms, in residential areas, even within town or city boundaries almost anywhere in the state.
Past sightings have noted wandering bruins in southcentral Kentucky and, most recently, one in southern Fayette County of the Bluegrass region. Meanwhile, KDFWR managers note that the Ozarks region of Missouri and Arkansas have their own black bear populations that could send wandering animals closer to western Kentucky.
Illinois wildlife managers recently tracked a young bear through sightings across a number of north and central Illinois counties. Last year a bear was spotted at various times as it trekked across southern Illinois and, at one point, near Evansville, Ind.
Managers caution that, while black bears are typically shy and afraid of humans, that one sighted should never be approached.
Residents in an area where a bear is sighted should not leave pet food outside and should secure garbage cans and barbecue grills in garages or other buildings, biologists say. Intentionally feeding bears in Kentucky is illegal, KDFWR spokesmen note.
Questions about the stocking of bears sometimes arise from the public, but KDFWR managers note that the eastern Kentucky population of black bears was strictly self-established. That is, wandering bears traveled into the Kentucky territories where they formerly occurred but from which they had been extirpated for roughly a century and a half.
The re-established bear population started with young wandering males and eventually females that led to natural reproduction. Those critters that seeded the Kentucky breeding population are said to have crossed from Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia in the extreme eastern end of the state.
