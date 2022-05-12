The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, in celebration of National Maritime Day, is offering a boating safety class and vessel examinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Emerging Technology Center.
The cost of the class is $20 for a book and class. A certificate will be issues upon completion of the class.
To register, contact: John Crivello, 270-748-3617 or crivelloj@bellsouth.net. Decals will be issued to vessels passing the examination.
