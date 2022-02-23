Today is the last day for residents of McCracken County School District 4 to apply to fill the school board vacancy left by Melanie Burkeen, who resigned from the board on Jan. 20 after serving the previous year as the board chair.
The board will hold a special meeting on March 1 to discuss the applications. The March 10 regular meeting will likely be the new board member’s first meeting.
Superintendent Steve Carter said when a vacancy happens on a school board, it has to be filled within 60 days of the vacancy, and must be advertised for two weeks within 30 days of the vacancy.
“Then, with that process, there are people we have to notify of the vacancy,” he said. “That’s the secretary of state, the county clerk, the commissioner of education, the Kentucky School Boards Association. That kind of starts the timeline of the process.”
Those interested in applying for the vacant position on the school board should go to mccracken.kyschools.us and click on the “Notice Of Vacant McCracken County Board Of Education Seat” link on the main page.
“The board will look at those applications and see who they may select from those applications,” Carter said.
Applicants must a registered voter living within District 4, be a Kentucky resident for at least three years, be 24 or older and have a high school diploma or GED certificate. Other requirements can be found in Kentucky Revised Statutes 160.180.
Once the board approves someone to fill the vacancy left by Burkeen’s resignation, that person will be on the board until Dec. 31.
The position will be up for election this November, and the winner of that election will fill the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2024.
The District 5 seat left vacant by Chris Taylor and filled by Alice Shemwell last March will also be on the November ballot to be elected to fill the remainder of the term through 2024.
There are two other McCracken County school board seats on this year’s ballot whose terms expire this year. Board Chair Steve Shelby of District 1 and Vice Chair Kelly Walker of District 3 are up for re-election.
Only District 2 representative Tiffany Watson — whose term expires in 2024 — will not be on the Nov. 8 ballot. A map of the districts can be found at mccracken.kyschools.us.
