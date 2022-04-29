The Paducah Independent School District board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the future of Superintendent Donald Shively, whose contract expires on June 30.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the meeting room in the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The agenda for the meeting lists one item under the heading of action items: “Consideration of and discussions regarding a motion related to the reappointment of the superintendent and approval of a contract reappointing superintendent.”
Moving into closed session is not on the agenda and cannot be undertaken, and while the meeting is open to the public, there is no allotment for public comment during the meeting.
Shively has been under fire since a photo of him and someone else in blackface at a 2002 Halloween party surfaced on social media on Oct. 20, 2020. The photo of the two people was taken at a time when Shively was a teacher and football coach at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Shively was also wearing a do-rag, gold chain with a giant dollar sign attached and a PTHS football shirt.
“Unfortunately, yes, that is me,” Shively told The Sun soon after the photo became public. “Obviously, this is a racially insensitive, deeply hurtful photo — obviously, a mistake that should never be made by anyone. But, yes, that’s me.”
Leaders of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP met with Shively soon after. The organization’s leaders and members have appeared at school board meetings, called for Shively’s resignation and opposed the renewal of his contract.
On Dec. 11, 2020, the board voted not to take action regarding Shively’s status, but required him to take 40 unpaid leave days for equity and sensitivity training.
“The image of Dr. Shively that sparked the current dialogue portrays action that is inconsistent with the standards the board established for its students, teachers and administrators,” said Dr. Carl LeBuhn, board chair, at that meeting.
“The board recognizes that the action portrayed in the image and the image’s impact must be addressed,” he said, and the board also “unequivocally agrees the photo is offensive.”
Shively’s training was done through The Messenger, an organization led by pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr., who serves as a certified diversity trainer.
In a Dec. 7, 2021, article in The Sun, Palmer said Shively’s actions in 2002 do not necessarily reflect the person he is today.
“I think that argument doesn’t hold weight with anybody’s individual experience,” he said. “I’m 58 years old. To say that how I am at 58 is exactly how I was at 38 is crazy. I have learned so much in the last 20 years.
“I think it’s very possible to get beyond that if we recognize that, sometimes, what we do in our 20s, we grow out of. … We all mature and we change, and I think we should look at the achievements and accomplishments of the last 20 years.”
Shively received an “exemplary” evaluation from the board in June 2020, but got an average evaluation in June 2021.
Shively was named superintendent of Paducah schools in 2014 and is near the end of his second four-year term. He was the district’s assistant superintendent of instructional programs from 2011 to 2014, served as principal at Ballard Memorial High School from 2004 to 2011 and was a chemistry, physics and integrated science teacher at Paducah Tilghman from 1998 to 2004.
