MAYFIELD — Mayfield school leaders could be heading back to the drawing board on renovation plans at Mayfield High School.
Thanks to more than $10 million in federal funding focused on school construction costs, officials will re-examine some projects that were cut from original plans and see if some may be added onto the overall project.
The Mayfield Independent Schools Board of Education accepted the School Facilities Construction Commission’s Offer of Assistance at their meeting last Thursday. The offer is per House Bill 556, Section 17, which appropriates federal funds from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan to the school facilities commission.
“It’s really exciting,” Superintendent Joe Henderson said following the meeting. “Obviously we only had slightly over $16 million in bonding potential and we had to cut out some things in the initial project of the renovation that exceeded our bonding potential. This will give us an opportunity now to go back and revisit those plans we initially had and hopefully be able to afford to do all the things we would have liked to have done.”
The approval had to be sent back to Frankfort. Now, the project will likely have a time line to work on when the projects will need to be completed.
“We’re going to get the ball rolling quickly on that and meet with some folks and put some numbers together and see what some of our options might be,” Henderson added.
To date, the renovation work at Mayfield High School has included overhauls of the school’s classrooms, gymnasium, library and commons area, as well as security and safety measures. Additional work has been done around the campus with its various athletic fields.
The board also approved the purchase of property at 721 S. Eighth St., which is across the street from Mayfield Middle School. The cost would be $12,000 and property could be used for additional parking. The approval by the board would also have to be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education for their approval, as well.
Board members also heard presentations from Chief Information Officer Cheri Gossett about the district’s data breach security protocols and 2021-22 district technology plan. Director of Pupil Personnel Gavin Thompson also presented the 2021-22 Code of Conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.