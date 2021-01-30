METROPOLIS, Ill. — With Vistra/EEI and the Joppa-Maple Grove School District unable to reach a mutual agreement, the Massac County Board of Review decided Wednesday to lower EEI’s assessed value by $2,148,830.
EEI, which in September 2020 announced the closure of the Joppa plant for 2025, filed an appeal in November 2020 on two parcels, 04-14-300-001 and 04-15-400-001, stating the assessment on both “is based on a value that exceeds the fair cash value of the property.” The valuation date for both parcels was Jan. 1, 2020.
The lowering of the assessed value puts the market value of the parcels at $6,446,490.
The hourlong Board of Review hearing was held Jan. 6, with the decision to reconvene Jan. 20.
During the two-week interval, EEI attorney Tom Atherton met with JMG superintendent Vickie Artman and the district’s attorney Dana Edwards with Guin Mundorf, LLC, Attorneys at Law.
“Even though we had a cordial meeting, no productive results were agreed,” Artman informed the JMG board of education at its meeting Monday. “We plan to continue to meet to discuss further assessment plans.”
The Board of Review is a government-appointed group that provides the taxpayers an opportunity to appeal the over-valuation of property assessments. The Massac County board members have a history in real estate, appraisals and assessments. It is made up of Chairman Josh Reagor, owner of United Country Real Estate, with members Dave Bramlet, a certified real estate appraiser and broker, and Maureen Stafford, the supervisor of assessments for Pope County. The board is appointed by the Massac County Commission.
