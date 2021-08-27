PRINCETON — The Caldwell County Board of Education and Superintendent Jeremy Roach are moving forward in renovating the elementary school, preparing for a new greenhouse at the high school, and issued a statement of support for The Council for Better Education.
On Aug. 16, the board selected Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects to renovate the elementary school.
During a recap of the meeting, Roach said the HVAC system at the elementary school will be fully renovated. He said the project may start as soon as next spring.
“The system that is currently there is the one that was there when the school was built,” he said.
In renovating the HVAC system, Roach noted ceiling and window updates are required. He said a security vestibule at the front of the school is planned as well.
Other potential construction projects included in the district facility plan are gym flooring, lighting, door locks and other various projects.
Roach said the project design and cost will be determined at the September or October meeting when the board discusses budgeting and project scope.
“This will be a very in-depth project,” he said.
Another renovation to take place on campus is a new greenhouse at the high school.
Roach noted the board gave permission to the school grant writer and the agriculture department — Wes York, Magen Woods and Tammie Sanders — to seek funding for the project.
“It is going to be a bigger project, so they wanted to keep the board informed on the front end as far as what they are looking into,” Roach said.
The board approved to release the committed funds for campus security camera updates. New camera technology will be installed at the primary, elementary and middle schools.
Roach and the board issued a statement of support allying themselves with CBE.
CBE is challenging the constitutionality of the tax credit section of House Bill 563.
Roach explained HB 563 passed during the previous legislative session.
On the one hand, it establishes an “open border” policy, enabling students to enroll in any public school without district agreements.
CBE is challenging a separate section of the bill, which allows private schools and other privatized accounting firms and management corporations to allocate millions of dollars for private accounts related to education.
“This is putting public school dollars and putting them into private schools,” Roach said. “And they believe that it’s unconstitutional as it is written in our Kentucky constitution.”
Roach said the board is supporting CBE in its lawsuit in order to prevent public tax dollars from being diverted to private schools.
