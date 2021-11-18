Board of adjustment approves McCracken County Solar permit

Four weeks after denying McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit application, the McCracken County Board of Adjustment on Wednesday unanimously approved the solar company’s new conditional use application.
The move came after the board re-opened public discussion for the permit and had public discussion opportunities at previous meetings. While no one from the public testified in favor or against the permit at previous meetings, six people spoke at Wednesday night’s meeting. Three members of the public spoke in favor of the conditional use permit, while three spoke against it. In total, about 40 members of the public were present.
Additionally, Bob Berry, Big Rivers Electric Corp. president and CEO, Bruce Wilcox, Greater Paducah Economic Development president and CEO, Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke to the benefits a solar energy farm could provide to McCracken County, and discussed some of the economic development possibilities that may come with a solar farm.
Chris Killenberg, a regional development director for Community Energy who presented McCracken County Solar’s permit application, said getting the permit approved was “one of the major hurdles” for the solar farm, noting the project could not have been done without the conditional use permit.
“Of course, I’m happy with the decision, but also I really appreciate the amount of effort and thought the board put into this, and I think this is the right decision,” Killenberg said.
McCracken County Fiscal Court previously discussed the importance of bringing solar energy companies to the county as a way to potentially draw in large companies. County Attorney Sam Clymer presented a petition to have the board of adjustment reconsider McCracken County Solar’s conditional use permit application at a special-called Board of Adjustment meeting on Nov. 2.
One of the benefits of solar for industries, Berry said, is the ability to get federal tax breaks for including green energy in an industry’s energy use portfolio.
Wilcox said GPED has been in talks with representatives of 20 large economic development projects, and told the crowd seven of the projects are viable in McCracken County, with six reaching a decision on where they will locate in the next few months. Wilcox said many of these projects asked about the county’s position on green and solar energy. Bray said some of the industries that have expressed an interest in the area include companies from the steel industry and from the cryptocurrency industry.
Craig Clymer said he was confident the county would land one of these projects.
“I feel confident that within a year, maybe six months, we will have an economic development here that will employ a thousand or more people here that will pay $80,000 to $90,000 wages,” the judge-executive said.
Part of Wednesday’s hearing was to introduce new “findings of fact” to the Board of Adjustment that were not presented or considered with McCracken County Solar’s first conditional use permit application. About a dozen new findings stemming from Wednesday’s meeting were introduced in addition to 41 other findings of fact considered with the first permit application.
One common statement throughout the meeting was people apologizing to the Board of Adjustment for not presenting enough information at prior meetings. Multiple board members expressed during the meeting that they were not aware before Wednesday that customers of Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., part of Big Rivers, would see rates go up if a solar farm was not available in the county.
Members of the public who spoke against the permit approval expressed concerns about their land being surrounded by solar panels, and about possible environmental impacts of those panels. Diane Shrewsberry, chairwoman of the Board of Adjustment, said some of those concerns were addressed in conditions that McCracken County Solar will have to meet as a condition of the permit approval.
McCracken County Solar would build the first solar farm in the county. The company plans to build the 60-megawatt solar farm on 616 acres of land north of Massey Road between Bethel Church and New Liberty Church roads that McCracken County Solar is leasing for 30 years. Solar panels and supporting structures would cover about 400 acres of that land.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.