Convention center corporation board members Chris Hall (left) and Sheryl Chino discuss possible changes to the board’s contract with third-party management company VenuWorks. The contract expires on Dec. 31, but if the board wants to renew the contract, it needs to let VenuWorks know by June 30.

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation board decided to postpone voting on its contract with third-party management company VenuWorks until the board’s next meeting on June 27.

If the board decides to renew the contract — which expires on Dec. 31 — it must let VenuWorks know by June 30.

