For the nearly 25 years since her sister was killed at Heath High School, Christina Ellegood has ridden a roller coaster — not only the tidal patterns of grief abating and returning, but the recurring anxiety that her sister’s killer could eventually be released.
On Monday, it took the Kentucky Parole Board all of 30 minutes to put Ellegood’s fears to rest.
The board voted unanimously that shooter Michael Carneal be required to serve the remainder of his life sentence, with no further reviews of his parole status. Carneal pleaded guilty to the Dec. 1, 1997 shooting that killed three and wounded five others, accepting a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
The board’s Monday decision followed two hearings last week — one in which victims and family members, including Ellegood, spoke on their feelings regarding Carneal’s parole eligibility, and one in which Carneal was questioned by a two-member panel of the board.
That panel sent the decision to the full parole board, after both members voted to have Carneal serve out his sentence — a decision that required the authority of the full board to implement.
“I was completely shocked,” Ellegood said after the decision.
“I actually had put that option (of Carneal serving his full sentence) out of my mind, because I didn’t thing there was any chance,” said said.
Ellegood had expected the board to defer Carneal’s next parole eligibility for 10 years, which would have meant another round of preparing, testifying and anxiety as the decision approached.
At a public viewing event organized at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, some in attendance shed tears and shared an embrace with victim advocate Sara Hartery, of the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills also said he wasn’t expecting the vote for Carneal to serve his sentence.
“It was almost like an immediate catharsis,” Mills said.
“It’s good to see that maybe (the victims will) be able to close that chapter somewhat, and not worry about this anymore.”
This January will mark five years since the Marshall County High School shooting, to which Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty, accepting a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 20 years.
While Carneal’s case is unique in being the first time a modern school shooter has faced parole eligibility, Mills said he doesn’t expect it to set much legal precedent, including in Parker’s case, as each case is determined on its own merits.
“I hope that there is a message that’s sent, that … there’s serious consequences, and taking this kind of action, it’s something that could very well cause you to spend the rest of your life in prison.”
Ellegood, who, like most victims and family members who testified, opposed parole for Carneal, said she believed the majority of the community will be pleased and relieved by the outcome.
“To have this relief knowing that there’s never going to be another hearing we have to attend … I think that will definitely help me at least, if not everyone else in the community, be able to breathe a sign of relief.”
