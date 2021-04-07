BENTON — The search has started for the next superintendent of the Marshall County School System. Current Superintendent Trent Lovett announced last month his intent to retire on June 30. Lovett has served in that position for 13 years prior to being a teacher and administrator.
At the recommendation of board attorney Martin Johnson, the board approved a proposal from the Kentucky School Board Association for use of its superintendent search service at a cost of $6,000.
“I’ll be honest with you. It’s a complex process,” Johnson said. “It looks simple enough in the statutes itself, but it’s a lot more difficult than you think it is because there’s so many timelines and there’s things that we have to provide like ballots for the elections of the people on the screening committee, and the methodology of the whole process.
“These people are prepared for it, and I mean they come in and get it done. And it really works and they do a national search if you want to go that far, if you want to go statewide,” he added. “If you want to open it up to applications, they do the advertising. Everything is done for you. I can’t imagine that it would be better to do other than use this agency.”
The process will take two months and consist of five meetings. The first will be a planning meeting with the board and Quinton Sutton, a representative of KSBA, which was held Monday night. During the planning meeting, the board will determine criteria wanted in the superintendent, develop a timeline and discuss how to place the screening committee. Advertising for the position began Tuesday and last for 30 days.
After the 30 days, the board will meet with the selected screening committee and discuss the criteria it is looking for in a candidate. The third and fourth meetings will be with only the screening committee.
At the fifth meeting, the committee will give their recommendations to the board and turn over the applicants’ information so the board can begin the hiring process.
The screening committee will consist of:
• One board member, appointed by Board Chair Randy Travis.
• One principal, elected by principals.
• Two teachers, elected by teachers.
• One classified staff employee, elected by the classified staff.
• One parent, elected by PTO presidents.
• One minority parent — if 8% or more, elected by all parents if minority not selected from above.
Sutton is positive the board will receive several applicants for the position.
“I think knowing Marshall County’s educational status across the state, people respect Marshall County,” he said. “I think you will have a lot of up and coming administrators that want to be superintendents to apply, and I think (there are) some existing superintendents that will probably want to move. I’ll be surprised if I don’t see some existing superintendents that don’t apply for the position.”
Prior to the discussion on the superintendent search, the board approved final drawings and set a bid date of May 4, 2021 for three BG-3 projects — the high school FMD room renovation, the technology center renovation and the roof replacements for Benton Elementary, Central Elementary and the board office.
The FMD room renovation will transform three classrooms in the high school into the new Functional Mental Disability room, moving it from the technology center.
The $1.2 million renovation to the technology center will include the addition of a biomedical sciences room in the former FMD room and a new 42x84 foot greenhouse with more technology.
Rubber roofs will be installed at Benton and Central, and the board office will receive a mixture of rubber and metal roofing.
The board also authorized Lovett to declare the Calvert City Elementary roof an emergency after 75% of it was damaged beyond repairs by a wind storm. The roof was put on in 1993 with a 15-20 year life expectancy.
The board approved Emergency BG-1 at an estimated cost of $613,500. The emergency BG-1 means they district is trying to sustain a building and doesn’t have to go through a bid process, but still must go through a proposal process.
